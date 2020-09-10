‘It’s time for Roe v. Wade to go’: US Senator on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee list

URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade! Sign the petition here.

UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas called for the dismantling of U.S. abortion law shortly after being named by President Trump among a list with 20 additional names of potential Supreme Court nominees.

“It's time for Roe v. Wade to go,” Cotton posted to Twitter yesterday, referring to the 1973 Supreme Court decision which imposed abortion on demand across the country.

It's time for Roe v. Wade to go. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 9, 2020

Cotton followed up the social media post with another shortly after, stating: “The First Amendment protects your right to worship. The Second Amendment protects your right to own and carry a gun. And it's time for Roe v. Wade to go.”

The First Amendment protects your right to worship. The Second Amendment protects your right to own and carry a gun. And it's time for Roe v. Wade to go. Posted by Tom Cotton on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

“I’m honored that President Trump asked me to consider serving on the Supreme Court and I’m grateful for his confidence. I will always heed the call of service to our nation,” Cotton said in an official statement.

“The Supreme Court could use some more justices who understand the difference between applying the law and making the law, which the Court does when it invents a right to an abortion, infringes on religious freedom, and erodes the Second Amendment.”

The list announced yesterday also included Republican senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Unlike Cotton, Hawley subsequently stated that he has “no interest in the high court” and is focused on “confirming constitutional conservatives.”

I appreciate the President’s confidence in listing me as a potential Supreme Court nominee. But as I told the President, Missourians elected me to fight for them in the Senate, and I have no interest in the high court. I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 9, 2020

Hawley recently said he will “vote only for those Supreme Court nominees who have explicitly acknowledged that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.”

Another name on the new list was Sarah Pitlyk, who was part of the defense team for Center for Medical Progress head David Daleiden in Planned Parenthood’s case against him for exposing the abortion giant’s sale of organs from aborted babies.

Trump also added to the list Allison Jones Rushing, a social conservative favorite who previously interned for Alliance Defending Freedom and now sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, and Stuart Kyle Duncan of U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Duncan was the lead attorney who successfully argued on behalf of the owners of Hobby Lobby before the United States Supreme Court against Obamacare’s contraception mandate, thereby protecting the conscience rights of business owners.