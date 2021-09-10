‘We will need to fight to get our free society back’: constitutional lawyer

'Requiring Covid vaccination as a condition for participating in basic aspects of society is a profound violation of Canadians’ human dignity and personal autonomy protected by our Charter,' writes JCCF lawyer Marty Moore.

ALBERTA, Canada (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian lawyer has urged readers to fight “to get our free society back” and blasted recent vaccine mandates as a great violation of “Canadians’ human dignity and personal autonomy.”

“Mandatory vaccination policies are abrupt departures from recent promises to protect Charter rights and freedoms,” wrote Marty Moore of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) in an Epoch Times opinion piece dated September 6.

“Requiring Covid vaccination as a condition for participating in basic aspects of society is a profound violation of Canadians’ human dignity and personal autonomy protected by our Charter,” Moore continued.

“This is not the ‘free and democratic society’ that the Charter envisions for Canada. In a free society, individuals can choose whether to receive a particular medical intervention or not.”

Moore’s column was written in response to the recent implementation of COVID-19 vaccine passports by some Canadian provinces.

Currently, Manitoba and Quebec have COVID-19 vaccine passports in effect. The vaccine passport for the province of British Columbia (B.C.) will take effect on September 13, and one for Ontario is expected to appear on September 22. The provinces of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labradorwill implement their local vaccine passports in October.

Moore argued that vaccine passports have set aside “decades of legal protections for personal and bodily autonomy” and that they impose “discriminatory, scientifically dubious, and morally problematic mandates.”

Moore took issue with a recent statement by B.C.’s Premier John Horgan, who claimed that the COVID jabs are “our ticket to putting this pandemic behind us.”

“These simplistic statements ignore the realities of Covid as documented in recent studies,” Moore responded.

“For example, Israel is one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, yet it currently has more Covid cases now than ever, in spite of 80 percent of the country’s adults being vaccinated. Further, half of the serious Covid cases in hospital are among vaccinated people. Israel is imposing lockdown restrictions again, along with providing a third dose of the vaccine.”

Moore also brought up a recent study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding a July 2021 COVID outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, highlighting that 95 percent of the residents had been “fully vaccinated.”

“(This) is illuminating. Of the more than 900 COVID cases, three-quarters were among fully vaccinated people. Four of the five people hospitalized were fully vaccinated,” Moore wrote.

“Perhaps most significantly, as reported by The Associated Press, ‘vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots,’ indicating that vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are equally likely to transmit Covid to others.”

However, given the “broad and simplistic claims of government” and “the media-fuelled fear,” Moore concluded, “As Canadians, we will need to fight to get our free society back.”

The president of the JCCF, John Carpay, told LifeSiteNews recently that “discrimination against the unvaccinated is fear-based bigotry, not scientific.”

“Israel is one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, yet it is having more COVID cases now than ever, in spite of 80 percent of its adults being vaccinated,” Carpay said.

“Half of the serious COVID cases in hospitals are amongst vaccinated Israelis, and lockdown restrictions are on their way back. The Food and Drug Administration admits that ‘the scientific community does not yet know if the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will reduce such transmission’.”

Before calling a federal election for September 20, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will mandate COVID-19 jabs as a requirement to travel domestically by air, train, or boat by late October.

The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) Erin O’Toole said last week that if elected he will implement a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine passport system.

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults and one for kids aged 12 and up (Pfizer), all with connections to cells derived from aborted babies. All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

Alberta’s largest two cities, Calgary and Edmonton, have both mandated jabs for all city workers.

As a result, frontline workers in Calgary stood in unison in silent protest Tuesday of the city mandate requiring all employees to get the COVID-19 jabs or lose their jobs.

LifeSiteNews has put together a handbook called “How to resist COVID jab mandates in Canada — a comprehensive guide.”

