It’s time to put ‘Boomer Catholicism’ out to pasture and embrace the fullness of tradition

(LifeSiteNews) — Had enough of trying to find the tabernacle in Church? Being denied Holy Communion on the tongue? Having an army of Karens rush the altar to distribute Holy Communion while Father takes a break? And all that ‘70s music masquerading as hymns: You are Near, The King of Glory, and Sing a New Song.

Many of us can no longer recognize what happens in our parishes as the religion of our parents and grandparents. We can’t see continuity between what is taught from our pulpits and what we know has always been taught by Catholic Church of the popes, saints, and councils.

We know that something has gone badly wrong, but perhaps we don’t know how to explain it or address it.

That’s why LifeSiteNews is proud to be hosting the Rome Life Forum in Exile in Kansas City, Missouri, at the InterContinental Kansas City at the Plaza on October 17 and 18, 2024.

The theme of the conference will be Recovering from Boomer ‘Catholicism’.

Speakers will include Bishop Joseph Strickland and John-Henry Westen.

“Boomer Catholicism” is a rotten fruit of what Pope St. Pius X called the poison of Modernism.

More than a hundred years ago St. Pius X warned that the Modernists:

[P]ut their designs for her ruin into operation not from without but from within; hence, the danger is present almost in the very veins and heart of the Church, whose injury is the more certain, the more intimate is their knowledge of her.

Moreover, they lay the axe not to the branches and shoots, but to the very root, that is, to the faith and its deepest foundations. And having struck at this root of immortality, they proceed to disseminate poison through the whole tree, so that there is no part of Catholic truth from which they hold their hand, none that they do not strive to corrupt.

The results of this corruption are plain for us all to see:

Heresy taught from the pulpits,

Sacrilegious liturgies offered in our parishes,

Immoral advice given in the confessional,

Crimes covered up by bishops,

Churches desecrated or sold off,

Empty seminaries and religious houses,

Our children losing the faith.

And many more heart-breaking consequences that grow worse every day.

Millions of Catholics have left the Church; millions more have had their hearts broken. Now it’s time to fight back.

Our Recovering from Boomer ‘Catholicism’ team of speakers will examine the different aspects of the crisis and explore what can be done to keep the faith in our difficult times.

We will explore some of the most powerful antidotes to the Modernist poison: liturgical restoration, authentic doctrinal formation, true moral principles, a committed spiritual life, and a deeper understanding of the root causes of the crisis.

In 1907, St. Pius X said:

We must now break silence, in order to expose before the whole Church in their true colors those men who have assumed this bad disguise.

It is time for all of us to do the same!

Up-to-date information about the conference can be found on our event website: www. romelifeforum.com.

