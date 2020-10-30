Ivanka Trump: ‘I am pro-life, and unapologetically so’

October 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) -- Despite her father’s pro-life political positions, Ivanka Trump had been elusive on the subject of abortion until recently, when she declared that “I am pro-life, and unapologetically so,” in an exclusive interview with RealClearPolitics. “I am also a mother of three children, and parenthood affected me in a profound way in terms of how I think about these things,” she said.

While Ivanka had never previously expressed clearly her position on abortion, it appeared that she was moving toward being pro-life in 2017 after a meeting with former Planned Parenthood president Cecil Richards did not go as Planned Parenthood hoped.

In the months after President Trump’s inauguration, Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner set up an interview with Richards so she could make her case for the abortion giant receiving ongoing taxpayer dollars. She and Kushner were willing to negotiate continued funding for Planned Parenthood under one condition -- stop providing abortions. Richards declined, and later went on record in her book to criticize Ivanka. Richards said couple led her to believe they were offering bribe money -- a claim that was unsubstantiated.

From the beginning of Trump's presidency, the left has not been kind to Ivanka for failing to embrace feminism according to their standards. She was criticized in Vogue for changing her Twitter bio to read “wife, mother, sister, daughter.” She was spoofed on Saturday Night Live in a perfume skit called “complicit.” Complicit to what, exactly, was never made clear. The New York Times called her a brand of feminism “fake” and “dangerous.”

And perhaps it was the knee-jerk extremism that played a role in her newly vocalized stance against abortion. “A huge driving part of that (stance) is where the Democratic Party has gone,” the RealClearPolitics interview stated.