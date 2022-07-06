Jackson Women’s Health in Mississippi closes after losing Supreme Court ruling

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.
JACKSON, Mississippi (LifeSiteNews) – The last abortion facility in Mississippi will close today after a judge ruled against a request to block the state’s trigger ban on abortions.
Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which recently lost at the Supreme Court in the case that reversed Roe v. Wade, will shut its doors today due to the ruling. The facility wanted a temporary restraining order against enforcement of the law while it worked its way through the courts.
Chancery Court Judge Debbra Halford ruled that the Mississippi Constitution does not contain a right to an abortion and that the state has an interest in protecting human life. A challenge to the state’s supreme court is expected.
A separate six-week abortion prohibition will go into effect as well.
“Mississippi was one of several states with a trigger law contingent on the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade,” according to the Associated Press. “The law passed in 2007 and has never been challenged in court. It says abortion will be legal only if the pregnant woman’s life is in danger or if a pregnancy is caused by a rape reported to law enforcement.”
“It does not have an exception for pregnancies caused by incest,” according to the AP.
The Center for Reproductive Rights represented the Jackson abortion facility in court.
“People in Mississippi who need abortions right now are in a state of panic, trying to get into the clinic before it’s too late. No one should be forced to live in fear like that,” the group’s attorney Hillary Schneller stated.
CASE UPDATE: A Mississippi state court denied a request to block the state’s trigger ban from taking effect. The law is scheduled to take effect on Thursday & would ban abortion entirely in the state. The court also refused to block a separate law that bans abortion after 6 weeks
— Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) July 5, 2022
Republican Governor Tate Reeves celebrated the ruling.
“This law has the potential to saves the lives of thousands of unborn Mississippi children. It is a great victory for life,” Gov. Reeves stated.
“It also believe that it is critical that we showcase to every mother and child that they are loved and that their communities will support them,” he stated. “We have much more work to do. Every life has inherent dignity and Mississippi will continue to do everything it can to advance the fight for life,” the Republican governor added.
LifeSiteNews has a regularly updated list with updates on where abortion is illegal in the new post-Roe America.