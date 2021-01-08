Jacob Rees-Mogg, who voted to ban public worship, spotted breaking his own govt’s new lockdown rules

SOMERSET, England, January 8, 2020, (LifeSiteNews) – Catholic Leader of the U.K.’s House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has come under fire after being spotted breaking current government regulations and attending a Mass in a neighboring tier 4 district, 15 miles from his tier 3 village of West Harptree. Current lockdown rules in England stipulate that travel between zones in different tiers is prohibited, save for a vanishingly small number of “reasonable excuses.”

Individuals are still allowed to attend church services in England, including Mass, albeit with reduced capacity in church buildings and a requirement for wearing a face mask. The rules for travel indicate that you may only attend the church service most local to you.

A spokesman for Rees-Mogg clarified that the “Leader of the House regularly attends the only old rite Mass available in the Clifton diocese which meets his religious obligations,” explaining his need to cross tier borders.

Liz Williams, a writer based in Somerset, said that local townsfolk were “very cross” after learning of Rees-Mogg’s attendance at Mass, the Metro reported. Williams says that her anger arises from the fact that Rees-Mogg’s reason for travel was apparently “not essential” and pointed out that “he is actually a member of the Government that is setting this policy.”

In November Rees-Mogg, one of England’s best known Cathlolics, voted in favor of a national lockdwon that banned the public celebration of Mass in England and legislated for fines potentially rising to thousands of pounds both for organizers and attendees.

Rees-Mogg has been a staunch defender of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the government’s lockdown measures. In a statement at the time of the introduction of November’s lockdown, he told the House pf Commons: “I don’t think there has been a more freedom-loving Prime Minister of this nation in decades, if not in over a century.”

“The most freedom-loving Prime Minister we could think of having has come to this very difficult decision,” he added. Rees-Mogg claimed that Johnson imposed the lockdown “when he was convinced that that was what had to happen.”

