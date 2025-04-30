Jagmeet Singh steps down as NDP leader after losing seat by large margin

The New Democratic Party is on track to win only seven seats in the 2025 election, meaning it is five seats short of keeping official party status.

(LifeSiteNews) – Jagmeet Singh stepped down as the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) after he lost both his seat and his party was decimated in Monday’s federal election.

Singh lost his seat by a wide margin Monday, finishing in third place in the Burnaby South, British Columbia riding that went to Liberal candidate Wade Chang, who beat out second-place Conservative candidate James Yan by a close margin.

Singh said in his resignation speech, before saying he would step down as party leader, “Almost eight years ago, I was elected leader of this incredible party and this incredible movement.”

Monday’s election saw Liberal Party leader Mark Carney defeat Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre, who lost his seat. The Conservatives managed to pick up over 20 new seats, however.

As for Singh, he was pro-abortion and was responsible for keeping former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power as he refused to topple the government via a non-confidence vote.

He was also accused by the Conservative Party of showing anti-Catholic bigotry, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

Singh served as leader of the NDP from 2017 until Monday and was an MP from 2019 until losing his riding in the 2025 election.

