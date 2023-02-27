‘Jail for this?’: Elon Musk reacts to Josh Alexander’s arrest after opposing gender ideology at school

Alexander responded to Musk by confirming that he was indeed arrested following his opposition to gender ideology, and thanked the tech billionaire for sharing his story.

(LifeSiteNews) — Twitter owner Elon Musk seemed surprised after learning about Canadian high schooler Josh Alexander, who was famously arrested earlier this month for trying to attend class after being suspended by his Catholic high school for saying there are only two genders.

Last Friday, a Twitter account called The Rabbit Hole posted a Toronto Sun story relaying how Alexander had been suspended and then arrested outside his high school earlier this month due to him holding the biblical view that there are only two genders.

What the hell is wrong with Canada?https://t.co/yrCODnjmls pic.twitter.com/J4QPSw2GZy — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 25, 2023

Shortly after, Musk replied to The Rabbit Hole’s post, tweeting, “Kids were put in jail for this?”

Kids were put in jail for this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2023

Alexander then replied to Musk and The Rabbit Hole, writing, “Yes I was arrested for attending school after expressing my beliefs. Thank you for sharing my story.”

Yes I was arrested for attending school after expressing my beliefs. Thank you for sharing my story. — Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) February 25, 2023

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Alexander was arrested and charged on February 6 at his school for attending class. He was later released after being served charges in a police cruiser.

His arrest came after he was suspended by his school board for the rest of the year in January for opposing gender ideology. He was served a trespass notice by his school following the suspension.

The series of events began last year at his Catholic high school, St. Joseph’s, in Renfrew, Ontario, after he spoke out against a policy that allows male students who call themselves female to enter the girls’ bathrooms.

The teenager had told LifeSiteNews at the time that, in accordance with Catholic teaching and the Bible, he believes that there are only two sexes and that this is a reality worth defending.

Shockingly, even after all the media attention Alexander received, he was arrested for a second time later that week for protesting a drag queen event marketed towards children in near-by Ottawa, Ontario.

In that incident, Alexander was handcuffed, charged with trespassing, and then dumped on the side of the road after preaching the Gospel outside the event’s venue.

After his second arrest he told LifeSiteNews that he was not going “to back down” despite the seemingly coordinate effort against him.

“I will continue to protest if necessary and we’ll see what they throw at me for the next one,” Alexander told LifeSiteNews.

While not ideologically conservative, Musk has in the past mocked gender ideology and spoken out again “cancel culture,” tweeting “pronouns suck” in 2020.

More recently, in a slam against both the mainstream media’s narrative on COVID-19 and the pervasiveness of gender ideology, Musk jokingly stated on Twitter that his “pronouns are ‘Prosecute/Fauci’,” referring to America’s pandemic response head Dr. Anthony Fauci.

