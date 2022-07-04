Jailed Canadian Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich to face court hearing tomorrow

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian Freedom Convoy’s Tamara Lich, who was arrested last Monday after allegedly violating her bail conditions, will stay jailed until a full-day hearing scheduled to take place tomorrow.
Lich was arrested on June 27 in her hometown of Medicine Hat, Alberta, and was then transferred to an Ottawa jail. The Ottawa Police Service had placed a nationwide arrest warrant for Lich.
After making a short court appearance last Thursday, the Crown prosecutor Moiz Karimjee asked for a full-day hearing, which will be held tomorrow in an Ottawa court.
One of Lich’s defense lawyers, Eric Granger, said as reported by CBC that the only new charge she is facing is “a single charge of breaching a single bail condition.”
Granger added that Lich will “be on her ninth day in custody since her arrest before she even gets the opportunity to regain her liberty.”
According to the Freedom Convoy’s legal counsel lawyer Keith Wilson, her arrest came about because she allegedly broke the condition that she “not … talk about criticizing the government for Covid-19 restrictions or support in favour of the Freedom Convoy, whatever that means.”
“That should be troubling in its own right to anybody listening,” noted Wilson as reported by True North.
Lich was recently in Ottawa to accept the annual George Jonas Freedom Award from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).
At the award ceremony, Lich gave a passionate speech about “uniting” to “uphold our Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”
Wilson said that at the award ceremony there was a photo of “key players” from the Freedom Convoy which included Lich.
This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada.
There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts.
SIGN to demand an apology from Justin Trudeau for promoting the "mass grave" smear
The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign.
Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were.
Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada.
“The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote.
“…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added.
“The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.”
“Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored.
“In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.”
SIGN and SHARE the petition calling on Justin Trudeau to set the record straight.
Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative.
Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves.
Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation.
SIGN: Justin Trudeau must tell Canadians the truth - there were no mass graves
According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.”
“Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.”
Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence.
“By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote.
“And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.”
The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country.
It's time we heard the truth.
Please sign the petition today.
We are also cc'ing Canada's Catholic bishops on this petition - they must also demand the record be corrected, lest Canadians continue believing the mainstream media's disinformation.
**Photo: St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville burned to the ground on June 30, 2021**
Lich’s bail conditions ban her from “verbally, in writing, financially, or by any other means, support anything related to the Freedom Convoy.” She is also mandated to reside in her home province of Alberta and cannot use social media.
In Ottawa’s Superior Court on May 25, Justice Kevin Phillips ruled to allow Lich to travel to Toronto in June to accept the George Jonas Freedom Award, after deciding against a Crown argument claiming she violated her bail conditions.
Lich said in court that she agreed to accept a freedom award from the JCCF and was hoping to have her bail conditions reversed so that she could go to Toronto for the June 16 award ceremony. Lich noted to the court she did not think this would be a breach of her bail conditions.
Phillips ruled that he had accepted Lich’s argument that there was no connection between the Freedom Convoy and accepting the award. He also noted that Lich cannot be held responsible for what others post online, nor is she to be held accountable for the JCCF’s actions in giving her an award.
Lich was first arrested on February 17, only two days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enacted the Emergencies Act (EA), which he claimed was needed to deal with the Freedom Convoy protesters, who were demanding an end to all COVID mandates.
Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23.
Lich, along with Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber, were charged with multiple offenses such as mischief and obstructing police for taking part in and organizing the Freedom Convoy.
After spending almost three weeks in jail, Lich was met with a hero’s welcome upon returning home to Medicine Hat, Alberta, after being granted bail by an Ontario judge.
During Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa past weekend, thousands of people who participated in a freedom march showed their support to Lich.
One person wrote on Wellington Street outside Parliament Hill in Ottawa in white paint, “Free Tamara.”