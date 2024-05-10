Jailed pro-lifer slams Biden administration for giving rights to illegal immigrants but killing American babies

The jailed pro-life advocate and defendant in the DC FACE Act trials called on Congress to recognize the citizenship and personhood of unborn babies, because ‘that’s the only way we’re going to stop this insanity’ of abortion.

Sign the prayer pledge for the nine pro-life rescuers facing a decade in prison.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – One of the pro-life defendants in the D.C. FACE Act trials has called on Congress to pass legislation recognizing the personhood of the unborn.

In comments to LifeSiteNews, the pro-life advocate, who wished to remain anonymous, lamented that while the Biden administration grants plenty of rights to illegal immigrants who are not U.S. citizens, on the other hand, the same government is killing its own citizens, the unborn American babies it is slaughtering through abortion, denying them the most basic right to life and treating them as cattle, as Blacks were treated in the days of slavery.

READ: LifeSite letter to Congress: DOJ is torturing pro-lifers jailed in DC FACE Act trials

“They’ve made us felons, but the government is totally missing the point,” the pro-lifer said. “In Massachusetts, you don’t even have to be a medical person to do an abortion. Anybody can do an abortion, can perform an abortion now. They’re allowing anybody to kill,” he said.

“That’s a U.S. citizen. The babies are considered chattel, like your cattle, like a person was in the days of slavery. The slave was your chattel. The babies are considered chattel.”

“We need to have citizenship – personhood and citizenship – for those babies,” the pro-life activist insisted. “That’s what we need to have. And if they’re having a rally in Massachusetts in June to say, we’re celebrating life. We’ve gone way beyond that need. We need personhood. We need personhood for the unborn. That’s the only way we’re going to stop this insanity.”

“I hope the citizens of the United States realize it’s okay now to kill potential U.S. citizens,” the pro-life defendant continued. “It’s okay for noncitizens to come across the border and get all sorts of rights, but these people that are U.S. citizens, that really are citizens – they have potential to be born here – are being killed. They’re killing our citizens. It’s just very mixed up.”

“That has to be addressed, the personhood has to be addressed. If you say anything to the Senate and the Congress, the personhood has to be addressed.”

READ: Not enough Republicans say the truth: Abortion is an abomination because it kills babies

The pro-lifer also pointed out the current legal discrepancy of, on the one hand, charging a criminal who kills a pregnant woman and her baby with double manslaughter, while on the other, allowing the mother and abortionist to kill that same baby with impunity.

“If there’s an accident or something, it’s called a double manslaughter,” he said. “They can’t have it both ways. Legally, they’ve already addressed that: it’s manslaughter. So, they know that it’s life now. Harvard Law School has come out and said this is absolutely life.”

“It’s an inalienable right too; it’s not one that the government gives them, it’s one that’s given by God. It’s an inalienable right that the government is trying to take away from us.”

READ: Biden DOJ’s treatment of jailed pro-lifers meets international definitions of torture

The pro-lifer, who is Christian, also argued that, as Scripture teaches, we are obliged to intervene and “rescue” the innocent “who are being unjustly led to slaughter.”

“We’re supposed to have religious freedom,” he said. “In our religion as Catholics, they tell us, ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ And that means to unjustly kill somebody. It also says in Scripture, ‘Rescue those who are being unjustly led to slaughter.’ So, what we did [was] to go into this clinic—we were there to intervene for those unjustly being led to slaughter.”

He continued, “It also says in our faith that ‘the least you did to my brother and sister you did unto me.’ So if the pre(born) Christ was there getting ready to be slaughtered, wouldn’t we be obliged to intervene? Of course, we would. And don’t they teach us that everybody’s our brothers and sisters? That’s what they teach us, and that’s what we believe, and that’s our faith.”

“Our faith is that these individual children are made in the image and likeness of God, and they have an intrinsic value because of that.”

READ: Pro-life prisoner took part in DC rescue ‘as if the life of the Preborn Christ Child was at stake’

“And the government made life an inalienable right, because they recognize the intrinsic value of each human being. Now, the government seems to think that they can intervene, and others can choose whose life is valuable and whose isn’t. That’s just wrong,” the pro-lifer said.

The “D.C. Nine” pro-lifers are currently serving time either behind bars or under house arrest for a peaceful traditional rescue of the unborn at the late term abortion clinic in Washington, D.C., run by the infamous abortionist Cesare Santangelo.

They face up to 11 years in prison as they await sentencing by pro-abortion Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly next week in the nation’s capital.

LifeSiteNews’ extensive coverage of the D.C. FACE Act trials can be found here.

RELATED

So much is at stake in next week’s sentencing of the ‘DC Nine’ jailed pro-lifers

Pro-lifers worldwide urged to write to judge who will sentence FACE Act prisoners

Want to send letters of solidarity to jailed pro-life heroes? Here’s how

Jailed pro-lifers urge Trump to issue full pardons, fire FBI officials involved in ‘persecutions’

Share











