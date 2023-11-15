Father James Martin addresses Toronto Catholic school board on ‘2SLGBTQ+ students’

Through his LGBT activism, Martin is further distancing TCDSB students from God’s love and from their identity as children of God.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-LGBT Fr. James Martin, SJ, addressed Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) staff and faculty on so-called “2SLGBTQ+ students.”

On November 14, the LGBT activist priest spoke with principals, teachers, and chaplains over Zoom at the TCDSD Pastoral Day of Care to lecture them on how to be “welcoming” to students who identify as “2SLGBTQ+.”

“@TCDSB welcomes principals, teachers and chaplains to the Pastoral Day of Care,” Executive Superintendent of Student Achievement Cristina Fernandes posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Fr. James Martin and @TCDSBdirector talk about welcoming all our 2SLGBTQ+ students in our school communities.”

The nominally Catholic association’s statements are in contradiction to Catholic doctrine. The Catechism of the Catholic Church clearly states that God created humans “male and female” and that, “Everyone, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity,” referring to their God-given identity as male or female.

“Physical, moral, and spiritual difference and complementarity are oriented toward the goods of marriage and the flourishing of family life. The harmony of the couple and of society depends in part on the way in which the complementarity, needs, and mutual support between the sexes are lived out,” the Catechism continues.

The Catechism further declares that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “under no circumstances can they be approved,” restating Catholic teaching.

Martin himself commented on his speech, writing, “Thanks to the Toronto Catholic District School Board @TCDSD for inviting me to speak to so many educators this morning about welcoming our 2SLGBTQ+ students in our Catholic schools.”

“Thanks for all your efforts to show students that they are loved by God and welcome in school!” he added. Martin has a longstanding record of promoting LGBT ideology in dissent from Catholic teaching.

Ironically, LGBT activist and former TCDSB teacher Paulo De Buono criticized TCDSB for not being “welcoming” enough to students who claim to be “LGBT.”

“Teaching 2SLGBTQI+ students (like the Toronto Catholic board officially does) that there is something negatively different about being 2SLGBTQI+, is not ‘welcoming’ 2SLGBTQI+ students, as much as you use the word welcoming & try to convince yourself that you are welcoming them,” he posted on X.

While Martin, De Buono, and the TCDSB all seem to be competing for who can be the most politically correct, real students are suffering.

Martin is absolutely correct that students who claim to be “2SLGBTQ+” need to be shown the love of Christ, but he neglects to explain how the love ought to be given.

Instead, he seems to indicate that showing love to students with confusion about their “identity” consists of validating their incorrect choices and helping them become someone they are not.

Indeed, Martin seems to have forgotten the words of Jesus in the Gospel of St. John, “The truth will set you free.” It is only by realizing one’s actual identity as male or female as designed by God that a person can find true joy and peace.

Furthermore, it is the role of Catholics to direct and guide those who are confused. True love of another leads one to follow Christ’s directions to “admonish the sinner” not to encourage them in their sin.

Through his misguided ideas of sexuality and “love,” Martin is further distancing TCDSB students from God’s love and from their identity as children of God.

