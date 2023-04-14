James O’Keefe exposes dangerous reality of ‘transgender’ men in women’s prisons with new video

'We have men rapists, men murderers, child rapists, men who have killed women who get put in our rooms,' one inmate said. 'Some of these men are not confused. They’re just manipulating the system.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A video report by the newly formed O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) reveals the reality of how some male convicts are “manipulating the system” to be housed with women in prison without fear of being reprimanded, leaving female inmates unable to change the dangerous situation.

The video interviews two inmates who chose to remain anonymous at the Washington Corrections Center for Women (WCCW) in Washington state. They shared that men can be immediately transferred to the facility by simply declaring they “identify” as women. The inmates revealed that these convicts are favored over the women, who face “ridicule” and “punishment” for challenging the policies that cater to the LGBT agenda.

“What you’re about to hear are multiple inmates describing their experiences with transgendered women — formerly known as men — within the women’s prison,” investigative journalist James O’Keefe, founder of OMG, said at the beginning of the video. He also explained that the sources’ identities were protected due to the risk of backlash, through blurred videos and voice filters.

“We have men rapists, men murderers, child rapists, men who have killed women who get put in our rooms,” one inmate said. “Some of these men are not confused. They’re just manipulating the system. It’s not equal because we don’t get the same care and treatment that the trans get in here.”

“They kind of cater to the trans community,” the woman added. “When you’re in county [jail], say that you identify as a woman, and you can come straight to here from county. The guys don’t even have to go to the men’s prison first.”

The inmate reiterated the reality that many of these men are sex offenders who “know that they’re men” and “just say that [they’re women] to come here, to have sex with women during their prison sentences.”

Refusing to room with a biological male will reportedly cause you to “get in trouble.” She also stressed that the only way to escape the situation is to “say you’re gonna kill yourself and then go down to the crazy unit to get out of that room.”

“I don’t have anything against him,” the inmate said of having a man in her room. “I just don’t want to sleep in there with him.”

A second inmate explained that normally “segregations are always going to apply” in every prison in the country. However, WCCW is “adopting ways to apply these so-called mandated laws that came out of nowhere to prohibit segregation for certain individuals.” Additionally, sex offenders are “always in a population of their own.”

She said that her “safety is now in jeopardy” because she’s being required to “to conform to what they want us to believe in about the transgenders.”

“I’ve heard some of these men talk about how they would want to get a girl pregnant so that the girl could form a lawsuit against WCCW and say that he raped her and he’s willing to go along with it,” she continued. “He’s pretty much the mastermind behind his own scandal.”

“A lot of the men in the men’s institution are literally coming up with strategies in order to conform to the transgender thing. They’re taking all the necessary steps that they have to in order to get on the applications and the lists and things like that, to go through the whole process just to get there, just to do that.”

The second inmate pointed out that if the women raise concerns to management, they are “met with ridicule, targeting, bias, punishment, [and] solitary confinement.” She added that the men receive better medical treatment as well, and that they can access estrogen shots more easily than menopausal women.

“No, no,” she said. “That shouldn’t even be in America.”

O’Keefe noted that his team “wrestled over the decision to do this story” because “the possibility of retaliation always exists.” However, “the thought of letting this continue and allowing women who are confined to be raped with impunity” inspired them to release the report. They also contacted the institution’s public disclosure coordinator for comment but received no response.

Earlier today, OMG announced that Melissa Johnson, the employee that was contacted, had “DELETED her Twitter account.”

“This is one of the great human rights abuses of our time,” Daily Wire host Matt Walsh reacted to the report. “Women who are totally vulnerable and voiceless are being forced to share prison cells with male rapists and murderers.”

“It is a direct violation of the 8th amendment,” he added. “Utterly indefensible.”

The fact that housing biological men in female prison facilities poses serious privacy and safety threats for women is not a newly revealed phenomenon. Statistics from 2020 show that there had been seven recorded cases of men sexually assaulting female inmates in the U.K. since an updated policy allowed for biological men to be incarcerated with women. One percent of the population in female prisons were men, who were responsible for 5.6% of sexual assaults.

A lawsuit filed in 2021 against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation challenged a state law that required the department to “house transgender, gender-nonconforming and intersex (TGI) individuals in a manner that matches their gender identity” rather than segregation according to biological sex.

The feminist group launching the legal battle argued that this law has “resulted in intimidation, sexual harassment, physical assaults, and sexual assaults committed by the men against the female inmates.” Despite the evidence to prove the dangers of such policies, Democrat-controlled states have pushed to allow for more radical legislation that will continue subjecting women to the harmful incidents exposed in the latest OMG report.

