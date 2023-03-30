James O’Keefe investigates alleged left-wing money laundering scheme in first video since Project Veritas split

In the video, O’Keefe followed up on the data culled from a grassroots group indicating that some U.S. senior citizens’ names and addresses were connected to a huge number of individual contributions to left-wing political causes.

(LifeSiteNews) — Independent journalist James O’Keefe on Tuesday night published a video report chronicling his door-to-door investigation in Maryland and Arizona of an alleged widespread money laundering scheme related to Democratic political fundraising. A day after the report was released, Maryland’s election director announced her plan to retire from the role she’s held for over 25 years.

Tuesday’s report is O’Keefe’s first since his highly-public split from Project Veritas, the nonprofit journalistic outfit he founded 14 years ago.

In the nine-minute video uploaded to the social media account for O’Keefe’s new venture, O’Keefe Media Group (OMG), the provocative journalist followed up on suspicious political donations data flagged by grassroots Maryland group Election Watch.

According to O’Keefe the information, drawn from both Federal Election Commission (FEC) and state data, indicated “that senior citizens across the U.S. have been donating thousands of times per year. Some of these names and addresses are attached to over $200,000 in contributions.”

Grassroots organizations The Gibson Group and Maryland 20-20 Watch filed a lawsuit regarding the concerns in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, but that suit was dismissed in September 2022.

In the Tuesday video, O’Keefe took the investigation to the ground level, literally knocking on doors in a bid “to corroborate the data that we received.”

O’Keefe spoke with seniors in Maryland and Arizona whose names and addresses, including variations on those names and addresses, had been associated with repeat donations to tech organization ActBlue, which raises money for left-wing politicians and groups.

In some instances, individuals were recorded as having donated multiple times per day, O’Keefe said. In one example, an individual’s total donations reportedly exceeded $230,000.

O’Keefe’s interactions with the identified seniors indicated that they had not donated nearly that much money and were not aware of anybody donating to the group under their name.

“I do not make that kind of political donation,” Tuscon, Arizona resident Carolyn Lenz said after being asked whether she had made 18,872 individual contributions reportedly totaling $170,221.37.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Lenz said when presented with the data.

Eighty-year-old Garland Riggs, who lives near Washington, D.C. and reportedly made 31,073 individual contributions totaling $230,155.42 from 2015 to 2022, also told O’Keefe he had not made nearly so many donations.

“No, that’s not us,” he said, adding that he believed his wife had donated to ActBlue but “nowhere near” that amount.

“It appears that someone else may be committing a crime using your address,” O’Keefe told Riggs, after his wife appeared to confirm they had donated to ActBlue but denied the reported amount.

When Riggs asked whether O’Keefe “could find at least some of these individuals,” O’Keefe turned to the camera and responded: “That’s what I do, sir.”

On Wednesday, just a day after a reporter working with O’Keefe asked her to provide comment with regard to the upcoming story, Maryland Election Director Linda Lamone announced she would be retiring from her role after 26 years.

The new report by O’Keefe’s latest venture comes after his heavily reported dust-up with Project Veritas’ Board of Directors that culminated in his separation from the nonprofit, LifeSiteNews reported.

O’Keefe says he was forced out of Project Veritas by the Board, while the company has stated it didn’t fire him and wants to see him return.

The nonprofit has faced major fallout from former supporters, however, who have stated that Project Veritas is nothing without O’Keefe and suggested that O’Keefe’s new enterprise will attract those who previously followed Project Veritas.

He announced the launch of his new journalistic group earlier this month in a stylized video posted to social media.

“They have awakened a sleeping giant,” O’Keefe said in the video. “I’m back.”

“I spent fourteen years creating the most effective nonprofit newsroom this country has ever seen,” he said, putting out a recruitment call to encourage anyone interested in joining his “army of investigators and exposers” to contact him and get equipped to carry out investigative citizen journalism.

