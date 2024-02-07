James O’Keefe, Project Veritas retract 2020 claims of vote fraud at Erie, PA post office

ERIE, Pennsylvania (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative investigative journalist James O’Keefe is retracting one of the election fraud allegations he publicized in the wake of the 2020 election, now saying the source “has since come to learn that he was wrong” and O’Keefe therefore is unaware of any fraud that occurred in the particular locality.

As covered by LifeSite at the time, O’Keefe (then still with the organization he founded, Project Veritas) published an interview with U.S. Postal Service (USPS) worker Richard Hopkins, who alleged that he had overheard talk of illegally backdating mail ballots that had been received late in Erie, Pennsylvania. Hopkins, who submitted a sworn affidavit in the matter, was placed on unpaid leave and later interrogated by the USPS Inspector General’s office, which he and O’Keefe said attempted to coerce him into changing his story.

However, The Guardian reported that Erie postmaster Robert Weisenbach subsequently sued O’Keefe and Veritas (which cut ties with its founder last year) over the claims, and on Monday the parties reached a settlement, the terms of which were not disclosed.

That same day, O’Keefe and Veritas released nearly identical statements explaining that “Mr. Hopkins has since come to learn that he was wrong – neither Mr. Weisenbach nor any other USPS employee in Erie, Pennsylvania engaged in election fraud or any other wrongdoing related to mail-in ballots,” leaving them “aware of no evidence or other allegation that election fraud occurred in the Erie Post Office during the 2020 Presidential Election.”

The mea culpas included Hopkins’ statement, in which he said he “only heard a fragment of the conversation and reached the conclusion that the conversation was related to nefarious behavior,” which he attributed to being on “heightened guard” due to the rapid spread of fraud allegations in conservative circles at the time. “As I have now learned, I was wrong (…) I apologize to Mr. Weisenbach, his family, the employees of the Erie Post Office, and anyone that has been negatively impacted by my report.”

In November 2020, I reported that election fraud had occurred in Erie, Pennsylvania during the 2020 Presidential Election. This story was based on Richard Hopkins’ claim that he had overheard Robert Weisenbach, the Erie Postmaster, direct another USPS supervisor to illegally… pic.twitter.com/Hq6zL73SH4 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 5, 2024

In November 2020, Project Veritas reported that election fraud had occurred in Erie, Pennsylvania during the 2020 Presidential Election. This story was based on Richard Hopkins’s claim that he had overheard Robert Weisenbach, the Erie Postmaster, direct another USPS supervisor to… pic.twitter.com/GzWhfRAhvk — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 5, 2024

The immediate wake of the 2020 presidential election was marked by a flurry of claims that the election had been “rigged” for victor Joe Biden against incumbent Donald Trump, bolstered by the dramatic expansion of voting by mail in the wake of the pandemic. Twenty-eight states relaxed their mail ballot rules in 2020, contributing to a 17 million increase in voter participation from 2016. In addition to mail ballots generally being less secure than in-person votes, four of those states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — changed their rules without legislative consent. Those four alone comprised 56 of Biden’s electoral votes, more than enough to decide the victor.

At the same time, attempts to prove the election had been stolen were undermined by flawed legal briefs and dramatic examples of “smoking guns” that never panned out, as well as judges who dismissed some claims on process issues without ever considering their merits. Nevertheless, the controversy did lead to 14 states tightening their election rules over the following two years. Trump and Biden are tentatively slated for a rematch this November.

