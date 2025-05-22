James O’Keefe releases videos showing interiors of Epstein Island buildings

James O’Keefe has shared what he called 'exclusive, never-before-seen video and photographs' from inside the strange Egyptian themed 'temple' on Epstein Island

(LifeSiteNews) — Investigative journalist James O’Keefe has been releasing footage detailing the interiors of some of the buildings located on Epstein Island this week.

On Thursday, O’Keefe shared what he called “exclusive, never-before-seen video and photographs” from inside the strange Egyptian themed “temple” on the island, which reportedly hosted lurid parties with A-list celebrities for decades.

In a press release, O’Keefe described the inside of the temple as being “unfinished, with painted-on architectural features, decorative marble wall finishes, and ceiling artwork depicting zodiac constellations.”

“Several small statuettes and shells line modest bookshelves, while the ceiling mural bears a striking resemblance to a 16th-century Italian fresco,” he added. “Despite its exotic imagery and theatrical appearance, the interior of the Temple suggests an incomplete or abandoned construction.”

Officially Little Saint James Island, Epstein’s Island is located in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Epstein had other expensive properties in New York City and New Mexico. He allegedly died under mysterious circumstances in a New York jail cell by suicide in August 2019. Skeptics maintain that his death may have been faked; he was long-rumored to have been an Israeli intelligence official whose primary purpose was to blackmail powerful Western leaders by recording them on his properties in compromising situations.

O’Keefe has released other images and videos of the structures on the island as well, including Epstein’s bedroom, though it is unclear how he obtained them.

“The most damning discovery: multiple landline telephones with pre-programmed speed dial buttons, each labeled with the names of individuals Epstein contacted regularly,” O’Keefe said. “Several of the names have been matched to known Epstein associates, while others remain unconfirmed and are under investigation.”

Last month, one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, died, reportedly also by suicide.

Giuffre had become the most visible of Epstein’s accusers in recent years. She was hit by a bus in March and suffered injuries that apparently left her in critical condition, though the New York Post stated that police described the accident as a “minor collision.”

Giuffre posted on Instagram not long after the incident that medical staff had given her “four days to live.” Paradoxically, she was released from the hospital on April 7. She reportedly passed away in Neergabby, Australia.

In 2019, Giuffre published a statement on X that declared, “in no way, shape or form am I suicidal … too many evil people want to see me quieted,” leaving many on social media to speculate that her death involved foul play.

Giuffre long-maintained that Epstein and his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently behind bars, coerced her and others into performing illicit acts with prominent public figures, including Britain’s Prince Andrew. Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew that claimed he had abused her while she was still a minor. The case was settled out of court for $12 million.

The “Epstein files” were partially released by the Trump administration earlier this year. They were supposed to have included the names and details of Epstein’s many schemes. Conservatives have ridiculed the files for lacking transparency. Some have suggested that Trump himself along with other public persons are implicated in them, including Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz, which would explain why they were not fully released.

