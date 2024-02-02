James Woods calls out cozy relationship of political opponents in viral photo

Actor James Woods sparked viral reaction after posting a photo showing Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell appearing chummy, with the caption ‘Everything that’s wrong with our government in one photo.’

This article was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) — Actor and political activist James Woods is getting viral reaction to a photo he posted early Sunday morning on X (formerly Twitter).

The image merely displays a cheerful Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York greeting Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, apparently at a University of Louisville event.

Woods’ electrifying caption reads: “Everything that’s wrong with our government in one photo.”

Everything that’s wrong with our government in one photo… pic.twitter.com/vqNmGnEkx3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 28, 2024

“When James Woods is right, he’s very right,” noted J.D. Rucker of the Liberty Daily, adding:

The level of comfort between ‘opponents’ in the UniParty Swamp is not a good thing. Proponents of ‘bipartisanship’ have yet to learn what that really means. Anything that Democrats can accept as a ‘concession’ has about a 3% chance of being beneficial for Americans. Meanwhile, the negatives they bring to the table are untenable. This is why it’s a great thing that people like President Donald Trump are hated by Democrats. Any Republican who can ‘reach across the aisle’ and work with Democrats to make things happen is a member of the UniParty Swamp and should never be trusted.

Other reactions to Woods’ message, which had nearly half a million views Sunday afternoon, include:

“Two of the most powerful politicians in the country and neither one of them could take out a bag of kitchen trash by themselves, let that sink in.” “It would be nice if law enforcement would come in and arrest every one of these people.” “They’re probably laughing how they both stabbed Trump in the back.” “This is the picture to use for term limits legislation.” “Why people think Dems and Republicans are different I’ll never understand. The Dems will just take you down faster.” “Say it with me James, u-n-i-p-a-r-t-y.” “Actually what’s wrong with our government is that people are rejecting the obviousness of what this actually means.” “As much as I despise Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer, etc – if I could prosecute only one politician it would definitely be Mitch McConnell.” “Chuck net worth $75 mill. Mitch net worth $35 mill. This is what they mean by bipartisanship deals. 64 years betwixt the two in congress. Chuck was in House prior to Senate.” “At what point do we take away their authority and power? This needs to be stopped. They are now cheating outright to stay in power.” “I don’t know anyone that likes either of these clowns, yet, we can’t get rid of either of them it seems like.”

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center.

