Jane Fonda appears to call for ‘murder’ of pro-lifers while Biden defends transgender mutilation

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Father James Altman discussed Jane Fonda appearing to call for the “murder” of pro-life politicians, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s response, the spat between Ron DeSantis and Joe Biden over mutilating transgender surgeries for children, and Greta Thunberg’s deleted 2018 tweet about how humans will be “extinct” by 2023 if we don’t solve “climate change.”

Fonda claimed that her irresponsible “murder” remarks on The View last Friday were a “joke,” despite the deadly serious look on her face. Nevertheless, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene demanded the attorney general and the FBI director investigate any potential threats made against pro-lifers and pro-life organizations, especially given the pro-abortion violence after Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer.

Father Altman remarked that Fonda came as “close to the line” of incitement to murder as “one possibly could without crossing over it.” And Yore called Fonda an inveterate attention seeker who has a history of peddling dangerous left-wing propaganda. During the Vietnam War, Fonda’s trip to North Vietnam arguably led communists to inflict greater suffering and even death on captured American servicemen.

“She’s always spent her life as this ditzy Hollywood starlet trying to desperately be relevant,” Yore said. “She went in 1972 with her soon-to-be husband, terrorist revolutionary Marxist Tom Hayden, to Hanoi as a propaganda tool of the communist North Vietnamese, to the great pain, suffering, torture of the hundreds of American pilots and servicemen who were in what they facetiously called the Hanoi Hilton prison, where they were tortured for many, many years.”

In a potential preview of the 2024 presidential race, President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have feuded over the latter’s intention to ban transgender drugs and surgeries for children in the Sunshine State. Biden, who is supposed to be Catholic, called the proposal “close to sinful.” DeSantis, meanwhile, fired back with his own remarks and released an ad depicting the brutal reality of transgender surgeries.

Yore did not express too much shock at Biden’s bizarre use of the word “sinful” in this context: “This is what they do. Biden and [Nancy] Pelosi … drape themselves in their Catholic faith and then hide behind their Catholic faith as if to justify their positions.” Father Altman, on the other hand, called them “apostates” who should not be able to receive Holy Communion.

For this and much more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason. Have a wonderful weekend!

