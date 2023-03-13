Jane Fonda calls for ‘murder’ of pro-lifers as response to overturning of Roe v. Wade

The 85-year-old actress subsequently said the comment was a 'joke.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Jane Fonda, the well-known American actress and activist, called for the “murder” of pro-life politicians on national television last week, prompting outrage from pro-lifers.

Fonda’s comments came during a Friday airing of The View, during which the 85-year-old actress hit back at the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade.

We have experienced many decades now, of having agency over our bodies, of being able to determine when, and how many, children to have. We know what that feels like, we know what that’s done for our lives. We’re not going back, I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back.

The co-hosts praised Fonda’s words, as she was greeted with applause from the audience. “She probably will get a Nobel Prize,” said Sonny Hostin said.

When asked for a solution to new pro-life laws around the country, Jane Fonda declares that they need to “murder” Republican politicians.

Joy Behar immediately jumps in to claim “she’s just kidding,” warning “they’ll pick up on that and run with it.”

Fonda gives a negative look. pic.twitter.com/17QJ4tP1pW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 10, 2023

But in response to Joy Behar’s question about what to do “besides marching and protesting,” Fonda suggested “murder.”

“Well…murder,” she said, which at first went somewhat un-noticed by the panel. When asked to repeat it, Fonda said simply, “Murder.” While the show’s hosts quickly intervened to say that Fonda was “just kidding,” Fonda fixed Behar with a long, intense stare.

Fonda’s comments were met with instant and widespread outrage by activists for the pro-life cause. Lila Rose, the president and founder of Live Action, wrote that the notoriously left-wing Fonda was advocating “[m]urder to protect the murder of children.”

Actress and abortion activist Jane Fonda calls for pro-life politicians to be murdered. Murder to protect the murder of children. Pray & work passionately against this darkness. pic.twitter.com/9TFmEai1nY — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 10, 2023

“I guess she believes in killing people both in and out of the womb,” wrote Abby Johnson about Fonda.

Jane Fonda went on national television today and suggested that pro-life politicians should be murdered for trying to protect unborn children. I guess she believes in killing people both in and out of the womb. — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) March 10, 2023

Former lawyer and conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley described it as “criminal incitement of violence.”

Florida GOP Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna called on Fonda and The View “to issue public retractions for giving such repugnant behavior a platform.” Luna added that she informed Capitol Police of Fonda’s words, which were “not only dangerous but incredibly sick.”

I have just notified Capitol Police of Jane Fonda’s call to murder pro-life politicians. I expect both @Janefonda and @TheView to issue public retractions for giving such repugnant behavior a platform. pic.twitter.com/qB38lCSazg — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 10, 2023

Luna was supported by Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who wrote that she would also be reporting the octogenarian’s comments. “I routinely get death threats because of the nasty women on The View and the things they say about me,” said Taylor-Greene.

“But calling for us to be assassinated makes The View, the hosts, the producers, the network, the advertisers, and everyone involved responsible for death threats, attacks, and potential murders of Pro-Life politicians and activists. I am reporting this.”

The outspoken politician then alluded to the FBI’s recent targeting of pro-lifers, calling upon the Bureau to investigate Fonda with equal rigor. “I will not be voting to fund the FBI and DOJ unless the two-tiered justice system is stopped.”

The @FBI and @TheJusticeDept have targeted Pro-Life protestors for praying outside of abortion clinics. They better step up and hold @Janefonda and @TheView accountable for calling for the murder of Pro-Life Politicians like me. I will not be voting to fund the FBI and DOJ… https://t.co/YSJC6FhHK5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 10, 2023

In the wake of the backlash, Fonda swiftly issued a statement to Fox News saying “While women’s reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on The View was obviously made in jest.”

“My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room – and to anyone watching – that I was using hyperbole to make a point,” she added.

Prominent abortion groups and lobbying organizations, such as Planned Parenthood, have yet to comment on Fonda’s words.

