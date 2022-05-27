‘Jane’s Revenge’ strikes again: Video footage shows vandalism of Washington pregnancy center

Help open a pregnancy resource centre in Calgary: LifeFunder

LYNNWOOD, Washington (LifeSiteNews) – A member of the radical pro-abortion group “Jane’s Revenge” was caught on video vandalizing a Washington pregnancy center early Wednesday morning.

Footage shows a masked and hooded female spray-painting in red, cursive letters on Next Step Pregnancy Center in Lynnwood, Washington at about 2 a.m., “If abortion isn’t safe, you aren’t either,” a kind of slogan of the radical group “Jane’s Revenge,” the name of which was also spray-painted on the center’s back doorstep.

Jane’s Revenge is a reference to the 1970s-era group “Jane’s Collective,” whose members were arrested for illegally providing abortions, but then dismissed of charges after Roe v. Wade.

According to Heather Vasquez, director of the pregnancy center, footage also shows that the perpetrator threw rocks to break five of their front windows.

“The vandalism that took place was unfortunate, but I think we all felt more saddened for the lost individual who did it,” Vasquez told LifeSiteNews on Friday.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Call on Biden to condemn violent pro-abortion rioters across America! Show Petition Text 20220 have signed the petition. Let's get to 22500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition In the aftermath of the leak of the Supreme Court majority opinion draft overruling Roe v. Wade, lawless vandals backed by the abortion lobby and pro-abortion politicians have launched riots and violent attacks on pro-life entities across America, from pregnancy centers to churches, and even targeted Justices' homes.



This widespread, organized effort not only sets a dangerous standard for how groups and individuals may opt to stage demonstrations going forward, but begs the question of how the pro-abortion crowd would behave if and when the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe later this summer.



And, worst of all, the White House has largely turned a blind eye to these riots, with Joe Biden -- who at one time claimed to be personally opposed to abortion due to his Catholic faith -- now acting as the foremost advocate for unfettered abortion access in America.



Biden's nonexistent response must be addressed, and the White House needs to know that the American people demand better from their supposed "leader."



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on Joe Biden to stop beating around the bush and finally issue a formal statement condemning the violent riots and attacks on pro-life institutions across our country in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court majority opinion draft overturning Roe v. Wade.



Over Mother's Day weekend, pro-abortion attacks broke out across America, with increasingly depraved activists targeting pregnancy centers, pro-life advocacy organizations, and churches with either disruptive demonstrations or, in some cases, vandalism and outright violence.



Among the most barbaric occurrences was the vicious attack on Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group headquartered in Madison, where vandals threw a Molotov cocktail into an office window, started a fire on one of its walls, and left a threatening graffiti message reading "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."



Review a FULL LIST of other appalling attacks HERE.



They even descended upon the homes of Supreme Court Justices like Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts, who appear poised to formally issue the final blow to Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, after publishing a map with their private addresses.



The case, which was decided nearly 50 years ago in 1973, saw members of the bench fabricate a constitutional "right" to abortion, depriving individual states from crafting their own laws to protect life. However, should Roe, as expected, be overturned, the matter of abortion would be returned to the states, where it always belonged, giving lawmakers the ability to propose legislation that would either place strong restrictions on the procedure or, in some cases, ban it outright.



And while, of course, freedom of speech must be protected and defended for all Americans, demonstrations that devolve into vandalism, rioting, the use of intimidation tactics against members of the judiciary (or anyone else, for that matter), or violence in any form must NEVER be tolerated.



But the White House seems to be taking a different approach...



It wasn't until Monday afternoon that Press Secretary Jen Psaki finally acknowledged the threat posed to Supreme Court Justices by out-of-control pro-abotion activists, claiming that "judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."



This is true, but it took Psaki an entire week to make any semblance of a definitive statement about the White House's position on this urgent matter. In fact, Psaki previously refused to discourage the targeting of Justices' homes when asked, insisting that pro-abortion groups were staging "peaceful protests" instead; she even failed to condemn the leak itself -- an unprecedented breach of trust and rejection of institutional norms that could permanently damage the standing of the court and its ability to function as an apolitical body.

And, of course, Joe Biden, himself, has been virtually silent on the matter, failing to effectively speak out against these riots and reassure the American people that those who seek to vandalize property and perpetrate violence will be held legally accountable for their actions by the Department of Justice.



This is entirely unacceptable behavior from a commander-in-chief, and as political allies like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (rather ironically) incite insurrection by labeling the Supreme Court's pending decision a "call to arms," the American people must demand that Joe Biden clarify where he stands, and whose side he's really on.

The rule of law must be upheld and applied equally, and that means calling out radical anti-life rioters and ensuring there are consequences for their violent outbursts and destruction of property across the country.



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on Joe Biden to condemn these rioters, and direct the U.S. Department of Justice to take action that will hold them accountable for their actions under the law.



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'‘Rise up, fight back’: Pro-abortion protesters descend upon Justice Alito’s house over imminent abortion ruling' (LifeSiteNews)



**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The pregnancy center, which provides free services such as ultrasounds, counseling, adoption referrals, and material assistance, continued to operate Wednesday despite the damage. Repairs have already begun, Vasquez told LifeSiteNews, the costs of which are estimated to come to $5,000, according to Vasquez.

“Funnily enough, the vandalism opened the floodgates to even more service and willingness to help,” Vasquez told LifeSiteNews in an email. “We were very busy as it was, and remained open. It only strengthened our convictions that we are doing good work.”

“I believe that we were targeted because a lot of people, including maybe that person, are very misinformed and misguided about what really goes on in a pregnancy resource clinic,” Vasquez told Jason Rantz on his radio show. “I think there’s a lot of misconceptions about what’s really happening here. But none of them ever want to come in and, you know, be with us and see what happens day to day.”

“If they’re really that pro-choice, I don’t understand why they care what we’re doing,” Vasquez said of the vandal. “If a woman chooses to come here and get our assistance, she made a choice. So why can’t she go where she wants to go?”

The incident is the latest in a rash of attacks on churches and pregnancy centers, including the vandalizing of four churches early Sunday morning in Olympia, Washington, openly committed by Jane’s Revenge, in protest against the expected overturning of Roe v. Wade should the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft majority opinion hold.

One Twitter user commented regarding the Lynwood pregnancy center attack, “Doesn’t it realize that Washington State is about as abortion happy as it gets? Washington state is practically starting its own sport abortion league headed by Coach Inslee … ”

In a Sunday statement in which they admitted to vandalizing four Olympia churches, the group acknowledged that abortion will probably remain legal if Roe v. Wade is overturned, writing, “Even in the likelihood that abortion remains legal in western Washington after roe v. wade is overturned, there are still local enemies who are doing everything in their power to make it as difficult and inaccessible as possible.”

They include among these “enemies” local churches “tied” to crisis pregnancy centers, as well as the centers themselves, which they accused of being “exploitative” and serv[ing] the aims of upholding the patriarchal family, a primary site of violence against women, queers, and children.”

In a comment upon the claim that pregnancy centers are sites “of violence” against these groups, Vasquez told LifeSiteNews, “I’m just flummoxed. I am there every day, all day. There are no restrictions on who we see, serve, care for. Women are our number one clients, and they choose to come to us. If violence means compassion and encouragement and free services they need, then yes — we’re guilty.”

“As far as children … no child enters our clinic and never makes it out alive. Can the folks that hate us say the same about Planned Parenthood? And queers or trans — again, all are welcome. If they come and seek care or help then we care and help to the best of our abilities. We have never turned anyone away,” Vasquez continued.

Jane’s Revenge also threatened local businesses in their Sunday communiqué, having listed the financial backers of Olympia’s “Options Pregnancy Clinic” and declaring, “Each of these businesses should be considered responsible for the violence of forced birth.”

The group has also taken credit for vandalizing and setting fire to the office of a Wisconsin pro-life advocacy group on Mother’s Day, declaring that they will “adopt increasingly extreme tactics to maintain freedom over our own bodies.”

Lynwood police have opened an incident report after the vandalism.

Help open a pregnancy resource centre in Calgary: LifeFunder

Share











