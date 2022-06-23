Jane’s Revenge takes credit for vandalizing Michigan pregnancy center

Pro-abortion radical group Jane's Revenge admitted to vandalizing both the Redford and Dearborn Heights pregnancy centers, as pro-abortion violence increases across the country.

LifeSiteNews is on the cutting edge of life and family news reporting. Support our Summer Campaign by giving a gift of support today: give.lifesitenews.com

REDFORD, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-abortion militant group Jane’s Revenge took credit for a recent attack on a pregnancy care center in Michigan.

According to Live Action News, the Redford Pregnancy Care Center was the second pro-life organization vandalized on June 19 as members of Jane’s Revenge smashed windows and lefts the messages “this is a fake clinic” and “Jane was here.”

“We have a lot of large windows in the front of the building,” a representative from the clinic told Live Action News. “They smashed glass doors and the metal door in the back with a glass center was smashed also.”

“It was all the windows in the center, basically,” she added. “Fortunately, they were all double-paned windows. They did not break them through.”

She reported that the clinic will remain closed for the rest of the week as they clean up and assess the full damages. Police are reportedly investigating the crime.

In an email sent to the anarchist Abolition Media Blog, violent pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility for the crime, in addition to an attack on the same night at a pregnancy clinic in the same area.

The Abolition Media Blog claims to be a “tool for movements dedicated to anarchist, abolitionist, and revolutionary perspectives.”

Recently, Jane’s Revenge declared “open season” on pro-lifers, promising to escalate their violent attacks.

As the Supreme Court moves closer to publishing its opinion and overturning Roe v. Wade, pro-abortion radicals have become more violent, with Jane’s Revenge responsible for many of the attacks.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has warned of potential terrorist violence over the pending decision on Roe v. Wade, claiming that pro-life supporters as well as pro-abortion activists have been encouraging violence, despite no evidence of violence or threat of violence committed by the pro-life side.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to publicly denounce illegal protests at homes of pro-life Supreme Court justices. Her predecessor, Jen Psaki, claimed that the White House encourages “peaceful” protests “outside of judges’ homes, and that’s the president’s position.”

One protest occurred just hours after an armed man who intended to kill pro-life justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested outside the justice’s home.

There have been over 20 attacks on pregnancy centers across the U.S. since the draft of a Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.

Share











