Japan adds heart inflammation warning to COVID vaccine labels

TOKYO, Japan (LifeSiteNews) – Authorities in Japan have approved a plan to print a list of “serious side effects,” including myocarditis, on COVID-19 vaccine labels.
The decision was made earlier this month by a panel of experts from the Japanese health ministry and will apply to labels of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
The Japanese health ministry also requires hospitals to carry out a detailed and strict reporting of any adverse events within 28 days following vaccination.
Concerns have been raised in Japan about the risks of myocarditis in young men following injection with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, and experts there have warned that the vaccines pose a 7 times higher risk of death than the virus itself for people in their 20s.
Japan has also been more transparent about the content of the so-called vaccines than has been typical in other countries so far. Instructions on vaccination with Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna products published on the health ministry’s website include a warning that these products “contain an additive that has never been used in a vaccine before.”
Though the Japanese Ministry of Health still encourages citizens to get vaccinated, the country has taken a more nuanced approach to the vaccine question than many Western countries, emphasizing the importance of informed consent.
A paragraph entitled “Consent to vaccination” has been included on the COVID-19 vaccines page of the health ministry’s website.
“Although we encourage all citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, it is not compulsory or mandatory. Vaccination will be given only with the consent of the person to be vaccinated after the information provided,” the paragraph states.
A mention of side effects is also made in the same paragraph.
“Please get vaccinated of your own decision, understanding both the effectiveness in preventing infectious diseases and the risk of side effects.”
Finally, the paragraph deters businesses from imposing vaccine mandates on their employees and condemns any kind of discrimination based on vaccination status.
“No vaccination will be given without consent. Please do not force anyone in your workplace or those who around you to be vaccinated, and do not discriminate against those who have not been vaccinated.”
A link to a human rights counselling page in various languages can also be found just below the paragraph.
Vaccine policies in the Land of the Rising Sun are in stark contrast to those now in place in a great number of Western countries such as the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Italy, Germany and Austria. These nations are resorting to vaccine mandates and, in Austria, even forced vaccination, as well as to medical censorship and media propaganda, with little to no regard given to the concepts of informed consent and medical freedom of which they were once the pioneers.
Meanwhile, reported cases of adverse events in these countries continue to rise dramatically, including in the U.S.
LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.