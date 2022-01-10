Japan health ministry shoots down mandatory COVID jabs

TOKYO (LifeSiteNews) — Japan’s Ministry of Health publicly rejected mandatory vaccination and any discrimination based on vaccination status.

In recently updated ethical guidelines regarding the experimental COVID-19 vaccines, the Ministry of Health condemned forced, coerced, and mandatory injections, while emphasizing the need for informed consent and medical freedom.

“Although we encourage all citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, it is not compulsory or mandatory. Vaccination will be given only with the consent of the person to be vaccinated after the information provided,” states Japan’s official COVID-19 vaccination policy.

“Please get vaccinated of your own decision, understanding both the effectiveness in preventing infectious diseases and the risk of side effects. No vaccination will be given without consent. Please do not force anyone in your workplace or those who around you to be vaccinated, and do not discriminate against those who have not been vaccinated,” added the ministry.

After Japan’s announcement, the World Council for Health (WCH) commended Japan for its humane decision, particularly highlighting the importance of the country admitting the potential dangers of the vaccine, and the need to respect one’s decision to remain unvaccinated in light of these risks.

“Japan’s government has spoken out against mandatory vaccination and discrimination against those choosing to not participate in the injections. While the government continues to encourage the citizens of Japan to take the Covid-19 injections, it has also acknowledged the risk of myocarditis and has stressed the importance of informed consent,” wrote the council.

“While the World Council for Health stands in opposition to the continued use of the experimental injections and has called for the immediate end of their use, Japan’s acknowledgment of side effects and the need for informed consent along with their opposition to mandatory injections and discrimination based on injection status is notable and significant and should be recognized as such,” continued the WCH.

The push to vaccinate the majority of the world’s population in order to prevent serious disease for those who are not at risk to begin with — the CDC reports an infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50 — adds to the skepticism surrounding the increased push for COVID shots, and now, boosters.

Meanwhile, the list of FDA-recognized adverse events has grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease like Guillain Barré Syndrome, as well as thousands of recorded deaths and permanent disabilities.

There has been no discussion of halting this experimental COVID-19 vaccine drive despite the death count being 65 times higher than it was in 1976 when the government suspended its swine flu vaccine campaign after just 10 weeks due to 40 sudden deaths and several hundred reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

On the topic of vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, skepticism is raised even further as coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the vaccinated are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

Share











