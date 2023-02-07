Japanese doctor files lawsuit against gov’t over refusal to acknowledge COVID vaccine injuries

‘This is a historically serious problem that threatens the very existence of the nation of Japan. As a medical doctor and a scientist, I had no choice but to dare to take legal action,’ said Dr. Masanori Fukushima

(LifeSiteNews) – A highly esteemed medical doctor and scientist in Japan has filed a lawsuit against his government’s Health Ministry due to its suppression of data verifying increased fatality rates for recipients of so-called “COVID-19 vaccines.”

“Today, we filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government for cancellation of the administrative action,” Dr. Masanori Fukushima announced during a press conference on Thursday. Judging the situation to be so serious as to threaten “the very existence” of his nation, he and his team of researchers said they “had no choice but to dare to take legal action.”

Fukushima’s biography states he is a “Professor Emeritus at Kyoto University and Director and Chairman of Translational Research Informatics Center (TRI).” He is also an oncologist who has over 25 years’ experience as a leader in disseminating cancer treatments and reforming his nation’s medical system.

According to The Daily Clout, a Japanese translator has affirmed the translation in the following video to “actually pretty good.”

“Today, it is a matter of fundamental importance for the Japanese government to continuously collect and disclose accurate data,” Fukushima began. “However, I have witnessed the recent fraud scandal committed by the Health Ministry.”

“I have come to realize that this is a historically serious problem that threatens the very existence of the nation of Japan,” he implored. “As a medical doctor and a scientist, I had no choice but to dare to take legal action.”

Recognizing the necessity of accurate health data for individuals to make even life and death decisions, Fukushima emphasized the fundamental duty of public health officials to collect and report such figures with integrity.

“Needless to say, it is absolutely important to disclose real-world data on the efficacy and safety of the vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. This is because such data is directly linked to people’s health care, livelihood, and economy. Therefore, I believe that the Japanese government, that is, the Health Ministry, must disclose the data properly to the public,” he said.

Fukushima then reveals some problematic data that does not seem to be properly informing his government’s continued promotion of the injections.

“Take a look at the data for 65-69 and 70-79 age groups. Surprisingly, the number of new infections or positive cases per 100,000 people is four times higher for people who have been vaccinated twice, compared to unvaccinated people,” he affirmed (emphasis added).

“Also, look at the data provided by the Advisory Board in September 2021,” the oncologist said. “The fatality rate of the unvaccinated people and the fatality rates of the one-dose and two-dose vaccine people were described properly. According to the description in red, vaccination has indeed reduced the fatality rate for those over 65 years of age. However, for all ages, vaccination has demonstrated the opposite effect, causing higher fatality rates. This is a paradoxical phenomenon.”

“As such, data on the fatality rates had already been published in official documents after all. However, in last year’s data, the Health Ministry deleted all that information,” Fukushima charged.

“In fact, vaccination has been recommended based on the explanation that vaccination does not prevent infection, but vaccination prevents severe illness and reduces the mortality rate.” However,” the professor countered, “based on the data published by the Advisory Board in September 2021, the basis for recommending vaccination for all ages should no longer exist anymore. Despite the fact, the Health Ministry has pushed ahead with the vaccination.”

As a result, Dr. Fukushima stated that he considers this alleged grave malfeasance to be “a serious national crisis.”

“This is why I have decided to file a lawsuit against the government at this time,” he concluded.

Dr. Fukushima has been a passionate critic of his nation’s COVID response demonstrating alarm at a December hearing before Japan’s Ministry of Health. He expressed outrage over the “widespread harm” from the injections “which surmounts to billions of lives that may be in danger” around the globe and the refusal of these public officials to rationally assess these severe dangers.

In the viral video of the meeting, he demanded certain studies be reasonably proven to be irrelevant by the Ministry of Health, or they must acknowledge them as credible and “act accordingly” to save lives.

He excoriated the agency for their immovable promotion of the injections while “only 10% of [their employees] have been vaccinated. Is this a joke?!,” he asked with dismay at the time.

The oncologist went on to demand they “immediately disband the Vaccine Causality Evaluation Committee and investigate all the cases of [fatal vaccine reactions]. You must identify all deaths and unreported deaths,” he demanded. “Thousands and tens of thousands of lives are at stake!”

“Are we going to do science? Are we trying to erase evidence? Do the right thing, or you’re just going to have a criminal lawsuit,” the scientist warned. “I’m not here for the process, yadda yadda. I am here today to correct things properly. That’s why I am here.”

