Jason Jones joins John-Henry live from the Holy Land to break down the ceasefire in Gaza

Jason Jones, founder of the Vulnerable People Project, joins John-Henry Westen to discuss the ceasefire in Gaza, which was approved by the Israeli security cabinet on Friday, and what it could mean for Christians in the Holy Land.

(LifeSiteNews) — Jason Jones, founder of the Vulnerable People Project, joins LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen to discuss the breaking news of the ceasefire in Gaza, which was approved by the Israeli security cabinet on Friday, and what it could mean for Christians in the Holy Land.

Jones shares insights out of Bethlehem on the struggle of Gaza’s large Christian community, which faces harsh persecution and existential threats, such as the loss of their homes, resources, and lives. Jones illuminates the audience on ongoing challenges despite the ceasefire deal announcement, including international neglect and misrepresentation of the region’s Christian population.

The war between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters has destroyed much of urban Gaza, taking well over 46,000 lives in the process. Local authorities report that most of the Gazan population, roughly 2.2 million people, have been displaced many times due to the conflict. Advocates for peace hope that the ceasefire may cool hostilities in the Middle East. Israeli warplanes have kept up the barrage of strikes on Gaza since the deal was announced, killing 116 Palestinians on Friday alone, according to the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service.

Hamas has agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages under the deal, including women and children, while Israel has agreed in return to release up to 1,650 Palestinians currently in Israeli jail cells, also including women and children, through a series of exchanges in different phases of the agreement. Israel has also agreed to a slow withdrawal of troops from the Gaza region as included in the ceasefire accord proposed Wednesday, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Westen and Jones discuss the humanitarian and political impact of President-elect Donald Trump’s push for peace in the region, a core promise of his 2024 presidential campaign. The New York Times recently revealed that Trump’s envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, put heavy pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to come to a compromise and accept the ceasefire deal. Netanyahu thanked Trump for his help in brokering the peace agreement, according to Netanyahu’s office.

Jones details the Vulnerable People Project’s initiatives, including trauma therapy, job creation, and food distribution, while criticizing widespread apathy and misconceptions about Gaza’s Christian population. The conversation with Westen raises awareness of the dire situation in Gaza, calling on Catholics and Christians worldwide to advocate for their Gazan brothers and sisters and their needs as they struggle for survival.

