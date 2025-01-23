Javier Milei slams ‘murderous abortion agenda,’ calls gender activists ‘pedophiles’ at Davos 2025

Speaking at Davos 2025, Argentinian President Javier Milei slammed abortion as a ‘bloody, murderous agenda,’ criticized radical climate and gender ideologies, and called universities ‘indoctrination centers’ while rallying against ‘wokeism’ and socialism.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — Argentine President Javier Milei slammed the “bloody, murderous abortion agenda” and said that gender ideology supporters are “pedophiles” in a speech given at the World Economic Forum 2025 conference in Davos, Switzerland.

During his speech, Milei addressed multiple aspects of the “woke ideology,” including the “bloody, murderous abortion agenda” and the LGBT agenda. He said that the same people who push radical environmentalism also promote population control via abortion based on a false Malthusian principle that the world is “overpopulated.”

BREAKING – Argentine President @JMilei slams “bloody, murderous abortion agenda” that is being pushed by the same groups who tout radical climate change agenda at his #WEF2025 speech in Davos. pic.twitter.com/YcUM0QuoS2 — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 23, 2025

Milei referred to the recent case of two homosexual men in the U.S. who sexually abused their adopted children and said that the supporters of gender ideology in its extreme are “pedophiles.”

BREAKING – Argentine President @JMilei says supporters of gender ideology in its extreme forms are “pedophiles” at his #WEF2025 speech in Davos. pic.twitter.com/UBDNs1NXul — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 23, 2025

Milei also spoke out against the mutilation of children through “transgender surgeries,” forced mass migration, socialism, and said many universities are “indoctrination centers.”

He named Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Benjamin Netanyahu, Giorgia Meloni, Nayib Bukele, and Victor Orbán as allies in the fight against “wokeism,” which he said is beginning to crumble.

He said it is a “moral duty” to “dismantle the ideological edifice of sickly wokeism.”

Milei noted that “forums like this,” i.e., the WEF, “have been promoters of the sinister agenda of wokeism,” which is “doing so much damage to the Western World.”

The eccentric president praised classical liberalism and capitalism as the great modern achievements of the Western world, which he said are built on the Greco-Roman tradition and “Judeo-Christian” values.

Liberalism and capitalism initiated “an unprecedented process of wealth generation,” Milei stated.

He named feminism, diversity, inclusion, equity, immigration, abortion, environmentalism, and gender ideology as “various heads of the same beast, aimed at justifying the state’s expansion through the appropriation and distortion of noble causes.”

Milei also explained that the establishment shifted from a natural care for the environment to a “fanatical environmentalism, where we humans are seen as a cancer that must be eradicated.”

READ: Argentina’s Milei government withdraws negotiators from COP29 ‘climate change’ summit

He also slammed the “LGBT agenda” for falsely propagating that “women are men and men are women simply based on self-perception,” adding that proponents “say nothing when a man dresses as a woman and kills his opponent in a boxing ring or when a male prison inmate claiming to be a woman ends up sexually assaulting women in prison.”

Addressing gender surgeries, he said that “children are being irreversibly harmed through hormone treatments and mutilation as if a 5-year-old child could consent to this.”

Summarizing his points, Milei said that “this organization [the WEF] and other supranational bodies have been the ideologues of this barbarity.”

At last year’s WEF, Milei also condemned the “bloody abortion agenda” and said that “neo-Marxists have managed to co-opt the common sense of the Western world, and this they have achieved by appropriating the media, culture, universities, and also international organizations.”

