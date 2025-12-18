JD Vance affirms that criticism of Israel isn’t antisemitic

Vice President JD Vance affirmed that simply criticizing Israel or not being pro-Israel is not the same as hatred of people for being Jewish.

(LifeSiteNews) — Criticizing the state of Israel is not the same as being antisemitic, Vice President JD Vance said recently.

The vice president made the comments in the context of an Atlantic story about “young people” reportedly being more antisemitic than older people.

Vance, however, thinks the issue is tied more closely to foreign immigration from countries that are hostile to Jewish people than it is to age.

“To write an article about the ‘generational divide’ in anti-semitism without discussing the demographics of the various generations is mind boggling,” Vance wrote.

“The most significant single thing you could do to eliminate anti-semitism and any other kind of ethnic hatred is to support our efforts to lower immigration and promote assimilation,” Vance wrote in a follow-up post on X. “But these guys won’t do that, because they all lack curiosity and introspection.”

The Trump administration is currently seeking to limit immigration from a host of countries it accuses of being a threat to national security, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Libya.

“Actually White conservative zoomers don’t really like Israel anymore either, JD,” commentator Sarah Stock wrote, referring to Generation Z members.

While Stock linked Israel and antisemitism, Vance did not.

“I would say there’s a difference between not liking Israel (or disagreeing with a given Israeli policy) and anti-semitism,” he wrote in reply.

The comment drew a variety of responses online.

“Anti-Zionism is predominant justification for violence, murder, and hatred against Jews. It’s odd that this is an issue you feel compelled to rationalize,” conservative commentator David Harsanyi wrote on X. “Why do you think conservative zoomers don’t harbor obsessive dislike for, say, Egypt or Thailand?”

A group called Torah Jews, which do not support Zionism, thanked the vice president for his comments, however.

“Jews are an ancient religious collective belonging to multiple nationalities around the world,” the group wrote on X. “Israel is a country created in 1948 by people who abhorred Judaism.”

“Zionists DO NOT represent us nor can we allow Israel to exploit our name and the meaning of antisemitism to suit their nationalistic agendas,” the group wrote.

Others pointed out that activist groups like the Anti-Defamation League define antisemitism broadly to include criticism of Israel.

Vance’s comments are a point of departure from other Republican leaders who have equated criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza with antisemitism.

In April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott criticized a Texas city for considering a resolution that said tax dollars should be kept in America, not in Palestine.

“Israel is a stalwart ally of the United States and a friend to Texas. I have repeatedly made clear that Texas will not tolerate antisemitism. Anti-Israel policies are anti-Texas policies,” Abbott said, implying that opposing Israel is the same as antisemitism.

“I have proudly signed legislation prohibiting government entities from supporting efforts to boycott, divest from, and sanction Israel,” the Republican governor wrote.

