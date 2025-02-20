JD Vance at CPAC: ‘Unborn life is sacred in the eyes of God’

Speaking at CPAC Thursday, JD Vance encouraged those in attendance to defend the unborn, saying life in the womb is 'sacred in the eyes of God and it should be sacred in the eyes of man, too.'

(LifeSiteNews) — At the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., Vice President JD Vance expressed the truth that “unborn life is sacred in the eyes of God.”

Asked a direct question about the Trump administration’s commitment to the pro-life position, Vance encouraged those in attendance to defend the unborn, saying life in the womb is “sacred in the eyes of God and it should be sacred in the eyes of man, too.”

Vance told the crowd that Americans must “pick up the torch” and carry the pro-life message, particularly the idea that “babies are good” and that “families are good.” He also hammered home the point that Americans must counteract the pro-abortion culture that sees babies as “inconveniences to be discarded” and instead promote a society which sees babies as “blessings to be cherished.”

Shortly thereafter, Vance, a convert to Catholicism, was asked about his faith, to which he affirmed to those in attendance that he believes Jesus Christ truly is God and truly became man for the redemption of souls, emphasizing the important truth that one should be more concerned with losing their soul than losing their life.

While Vance and the Trump administration have taken a number of positive steps on the pro-life and pro-family front, the administration continues to be in opposition to the infallible teaching of the Catholic Church on a number of important issues.

Among these moral evils is the Trump administration’s recent executive order expanding embryo-destroying in-vitro fertilization (IVF), its opposition to a federal abortion ban and its at least tacit endorsement of the dangerous abortion pill.

In one troubling instance, Vance directly affirmed his support for access to the abortion pill in America.

