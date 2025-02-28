JD Vance at National Catholic Prayer Breakfast: Trump has been ‘incredible’ for Catholics

In his speech, JD Vance made the case that Trump has been 'incredible' for Catholics, citing the jailing of pro-lifers under the Biden administration in contrast with the new admin's approach which allows citizens to defend unborn life.

(LifeSiteNews) — Vice President JD Vance delivered a speech at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., making the case that Donald Trump has been an “incredibly good president for Catholics in the United States of America.”

“I feel very confident in saying that between protecting the rights of pro-life protesters, between ensuring that we have an opportunity to protect the rights of the unborn in the first place, and importantly protecting the religious liberty of all people, but in particular Catholics, I think that we can say that President Trump, though not a Catholic himself, has been an incredibly good president for Catholics in the United States of America,” Vance argued in the the 30-minute speech.

“Now we know of course the last administration liked to throw people in jail for silently praying outside of [abortion] clinics, we know that they liked to harass pro-life fathers-of-seven, very often Catholic fathers, for participating in the pro-life movement… and on every single one of those issues, in thirty short days, Donald J. Trump has gone in the exact opposite direction and I am thankful for that,” Vance added.

Vance’s comments follow similar remarks he made at CPAC earlier this month, in which he correctly stated that “unborn life is sacred in the eyes of God” and publicly supported defending the unborn against abortion.

While Vance identifies as a Catholic convert, it is important to note that both he and Trump have publicly dissented from Catholic teaching on a number of key issues in their political careers, including those related to the sanctity of life.

Among these departures from Catholic truth is the Trump administration’s recent executive order expanding embryo-destroying in-vitro fertilization (IVF), its opposition to a federal abortion ban and its at least tacit endorsement of the dangerous abortion pill. In one troubling instance, Vance directly affirmed his support for access to the abortion pill in America.

It is also worth noting that while Catholics often benefit from a state which allows them to worship freely, the version of “religious liberty” or “freedom of conscience” that is espoused by many Western government’s and applied equally to all belief systems is not supported by the teaching authority of the Catholic Church, and has been condemned as erroneous throughout the centuries.

