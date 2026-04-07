JD Vance defends Trump’s ‘end of a civilization’ threat against Iran

'So they’ve got to know we’ve got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven’t decided to use,' said Vice President Vance on Tuesday.

(LifeSiteNews) — Vice President JD Vance defended the sentiment behind President Donald Trump’s social media post stating that “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

In public remarks Tuesday, Vance accused the Iranian regime of “economic terrorism” over its attacks on ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. He said Trump could decide to use unspecified “tools in our toolkit” if Iran doesn’t try to make a deal with the U.S.

READ: Trump’s post predicting end of a ‘civilization’ leads to fears of catastrophic attack on Iran

“We feel confident that we can get a response, whether it’s positive or negative, we’re going to get a response from the Iranians by 8:00 tonight. I hope they make the right response,” he said.

“So they’ve got to know we’ve got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven’t decided to use. The president of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them, if the Iranians don’t change their course of conduct.”

JD Vance DOUBLES DOWN on Trump’s threats on Iran: “We have tools in our toolkit that we so far haven’t decided to use.” pic.twitter.com/hNgGbMrTVg — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) April 7, 2026

Trump’s full message to Iran reads as follows:

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

This is a developing story…

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