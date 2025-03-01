JD Vance: My son’s decision to be baptized was ‘more exciting’ than winning 2024 election

Vice President JD Vance told the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast that his son’s baptism was a greater joy than becoming VP after Trump's 2024 electoral victory, calling it the ‘proudest moment’ of his fatherhood.

(LifeSiteNews) — Vice President JD Vance told the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast that learning his son wanted to be baptized was “more exciting” than Donald Trump’s victory last year.

“The thing that I was most excited about in November of 2024 is that the week after we won the election, my son chose to be baptized in the Christian faith,” Vance said to applause.

“It was the proudest moment maybe that I’ve ever had as a father.”

JD: “There was something amazing that happened to me in November 2024. All my friends were there, all my family was there gathered together in a great moment of celebration and of course I’m talking about when my seven-year-old chose to be baptized into the Christian faith.” pic.twitter.com/SALjYqxFAI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 28, 2025

Vance converted to Catholicism in 2019, when he was baptized at St. Gertrude’s Priory in Cincinnati. His wife, Usha, is Hindu. Vance told attendees at the prayer breakfast that they agreed to raise their children Catholic but that they would allow them to “choose the moment that they want to ultimately become baptized.”

“If that’s a terrible sacrilege, blame the Dominicans because they’re the ones who came up with this scheme,” Vance said to laughter.

Vance has not been shy about bringing his Catholic faith into the public square since being sworn in as vice president.

During an interview with Fox News, he invoked the principle of “ordo amoris” or “rightly ordered love” to justify the Trump administration’s crackdown on open borders. He also shamed global elites in Germany last month over the arrest of a man who was silently praying outside an abortion clinic in the U.K.

What’s more, while delivering the keynote address at the 2025 International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C., last month, Vance asked: “How did America get to the point where we’re sending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars abroad to NGOs that are dedicated to spreading atheism all over the globe?”

During his remarks at the prayer breakfast Friday, Vance characterized Trump as being an “incredibly good president” for Catholics.

“We have an opportunity to protect the rights of the unborn in the first place, and importantly protecting the religious liberty of all people, but in particular Catholics,” he said.

3 major insights from @JDVance ‘s speech that every Catholic must know pic.twitter.com/Y6MT7eqyn0 — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) February 28, 2025

While Trump just approved an executive order expanding embryo-destroying in-vitro fertilization (IVF), he has reinforced the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer dollars from covering abortions, and has scrapped a Biden-era rule that directed the military to cover travel expenses for service members seeking abortions.

He also re-established the White House Faith Office and directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to root out anti-Christian bias. Additionally, Trump has directed new HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to study the dangers of abortifacient drugs.

