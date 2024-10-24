JD Vance receives a ‘0’ rating from pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign

Other senators on the group's scorecard with a 0 rating include Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and moderates Lindsay Graham and Mitt Romney.

(LifeSiteNews) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance received a “0” on the pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign’s newly released annual scorecard for the 118th Congress.

Vance has been serving as the junior senator from Ohio since assuming office in January 2023. Although Vance was bankrolled by tech oligarch Peter Thiel, who infamously criticized “fake culture wars” at the 2016 Republican National Convention,” he has admirably not refused to defend pro-family causes.

In 2022, Vance opposed the misleadingly named “Respect for Marriage Act,” which officially codified homosexual “marriage.” He also is against the pro-LGBT “Equality Act” and has invoked terms like “crazy gender theory” on the campaign trail while also calling for the end of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Vance has additionally expressed opposition to male athletes competing in female sports and is against teachers indoctrinating, or what he has called “grooming,” students with the LGBT agenda. In 2023, he introduced the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” that bans trans surgeries for minors.

During a 2021 interview with Crisis magazine, Vance notably remarked, “I think the combination of porn, abortion have basically created a really lonely, isolated generation that isn’t getting married.”

Previously, Vance expressed support for an expanded child tax credit and praised Hungary’s Viktor Orbán for approving policies that encourage larger families.

At the same time, Vance has undeniably moderated on other social issues. In regard to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015, which redefined marriage to include homosexual couples, Vance said it is “the law of the land,” echoing remarks Donald Trump made to 60 Minutes in 2016 on the subject where he said he is “fine” with it.

Vance has also supported Trump’s move to the left on abortion and has seemingly not pushed back on his adamant support for in-vitro fertilization.

Other Republican senators who earned a “0” score include Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Marco Rubio of Florida, Ted Cruz of Texas, and, perhaps more surprisingly, moderates Lindsay Graham of South Carolina and Mitt Romney of Utah, among others. House GOP Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Lauren Boebert of Colorado and several others also received a “0” rating.

In total, 217 members of Congress received “100” scores, all of whom were Democrats.

In the Senate, socialist and Independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Democrats John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, and Laphonza Butler, a lesbian from California, earned perfect ratings, among others.

Election Day is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 5. Most polls show a sharp uptick in favor of Trump in recent days after abysmal performances on Fox and MSNBC by Kamala Harris.

