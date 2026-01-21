JD Vance, second lady announce they’re expecting fourth child

In a statement the Vances announced they are expecting a baby boy who is due in late July.

(LifeSiteNews) — Second Lady Usha Vance shared a statement on social media Tuesday announcing that she and Vice President J.D. Vance are expecting their fourth child this summer.

In the January 20 statement, the Vances announced they are expecting a baby boy who is due in late July. The vice president, a Catholic convert, has expressed support for the pro-life movement since taking office, though he has broken with the movement and Church teaching on abortion pills and IVF.

“We’re excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July,” the country’s second couple wrote.

“During this particularly hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” they added.

We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing! pic.twitter.com/0RohEBYXM7 — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) January 20, 2026

The Vances, who have been married since 2014, already have two sons, Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter, Mirabel. J.D. Vance will notably become the country’s first vice president to have a child while in office.

Several prominent pro-life leaders have celebrated the news, praising the Vance family for having multiple children and being an example of how families can have children while pursuing careers.

Congratulations to @JDVance and @SLOTUS on announcing their 4th child! This is the perfect example of how families can pursue BOTH their careers and parenthood simultaneously! Babies are always a blessing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bNI68horxe — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) January 20, 2026

This is exactly the kind of role model America needs. Vance just announced his FOURTH baby with his sweet wife. Babies aren’t burdens—they’re the future.

pic.twitter.com/JMLDckypb6 — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) January 20, 2026

Vance has a long history of advocating for the unborn murdered by abortion and making it easier for Americans to have many children. Just days after his inauguration, the 50th vice president gave a powerful speech at the 2025 National March for Life in which he touted the Trump administration’s prompt reversal of the Biden administration’s targeted prosecution of peaceful pro-life activists.

READ: JD Vance: Trump’s return means FBI raids on pro-lifers like Mark Houck are over

“No longer will the federal government direct FBI raids on the homes of people like Mark Houck and other Catholic and Christian activists who are fighting for the unborn every single day,” Vance said at the time.

“I want more babies in the USA. I want more happy children in our country. And I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them,” he added. “It is the task of our government to make it easier for young moms and dads to afford kids, to bring them into the world, and to welcome them as the blessings that we know they are.”

Vance is scheduled to speak again at Friday’s 2026 March for Life, where he will likely highlight the fact that he and Usha are expecting another child.

READ: Vice President JD Vance to speak at March for Life on Friday

On the other hand, Vance has broken with the pro-life movement and Catholic teaching by expressing support for access to abortion pills, defending the GOP’s support of IVF, and reiterating that the Trump-Vance administration would not support a federal abortion ban.

After the news broke that Vance would again be speaking at this year’s March for Life, National Review editor-at-large Kathryn Jean Lopez wrote that she “might skip” Vance’s speech, primarily out of a general aversion to over-emphasizing politicians but also because Vance “lost me, I confess, when he talked about his support for making abortion pills accessible on Meet the Press right before he was picked as the vice-presidential nominee.”

Share











