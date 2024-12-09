JD Vance sounds alarm over slew of Canadian church burnings: ‘Anti-Christian bigotry’

The US Vice President-elect re-posted Conservative MP Jamil Jivani’s recent message regarding Christian persecution in Canada, saying 'Jamil is speaking the truth' and 'shame on journalists who refuse to see what's obvious.'

(LifeSiteNews) – The recent rash of arson and vandalism attacks on mostly Catholic churches in Canada has drawn the attention of U.S. Vice President-elect JD Vance, who called the burnings a display of “anti-Christian bigotry.”

“Canada has seen a number of church burnings in recent years thanks to anti-Christian bigotry,” Vance wrote on X last Friday.

“All over the world, Christians are the most persecuted religious group.”

Vance’s X posting included a re-post of a posting from Conservative MP Jamil Jivani’s recent message regarding Christian persecution in Canada that LifeSiteNews reported last week.

Vance said that “Jamil is speaking the truth.”

“Shame on journalists who refuse to see what’s obvious,” he added.

Last week, Jivani, citing continued persecution of Christians in Canada, launched an initiative calling on “all levels of government” to put an end to “anti-Christian bigotry.”

The “Protect Christians in Canada” initiative seeks to raise awareness and end “anti-Christian bigotry in Canadian institutions.”

Jivani was recently elected as a Conservative MP in a by-election and since that time has been outspoken in his defense of Christians.

He has urged support from his political opponents for a bill that would give stiffer penalties to arsonists caught burning churches down, saying the recent rash of destruction is a “very serious issue” that is a direct “attack” on families as well as “religious freedom in Canada.”

The church burnings started in 2021 after the mainstream media and the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ran with inflammatory and dubious claims that hundreds of children were buried and disregarded by Catholic priests and nuns who ran some of the now-closed residential schools.

As a result of the claims, since the spring of 2021, 112 churches, most of them Catholic, many of them on indigenous lands that serve the local population, have been burned to the ground, vandalized, or defiled in Canada.

The latest of these attacks occurred last month.

The legacy media and the Trudeau government have implied that the Catholic Church is complicit in the deaths of thousands of indigenous Canadians who attended government-mandated residential schools.

However, these claims have never been proved. In October, retired Manitoba judge Brian Giesbrecht said Canadians are being “deliberately deceived by their own government” after blasting the Trudeau government for “actively pursuing” a policy that blames the Catholic Church for the unfounded “deaths and secret burials” of Indigenous children.

Giesbrecht observed that the reality is historical records “clearly show” “the children who died of disease or accident while attending residential school were all given Christian burials, with their deaths properly recorded.”

