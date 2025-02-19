JD Vance tells Europe not to allow AI to become tool for censorship

Vice President J.D. Vance delivered remarks February 11 to an international conference on artificial intelligence policy during which he urged European nations not to infringe on freedom of speech by attempting to impose regulations on U.S.-based technology companies.

PARIS (LifeSiteNews) – Vice President J.D. Vance delivered remarks February 11 to an international conference on artificial intelligence policy during which he urged European nations not to infringe on freedom of speech by attempting to impose regulations on U.S.-based technology companies.

Speaking to the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in France, Vance began by stating that the Trump administration “believes that AI will have countless, revolutionary applications in economic innovation, job creation, national security, health care, free expression, and beyond. And to restrict its development now would not only unfairly benefit incumbents in the space, it would mean paralyzing one of the most promising technologies we have seen in generations.”

As part of the administration’s stance toward the technology, he warned against “excessive regulation of the AI sector,” and that “AI must remain free from ideological bias, and that American AI will not be co-opted into a tool for authoritarian censorship.”

“Now, we invite your countries to work with us and to follow that model if it makes sense for your nations. However, the Trump administration is troubled by reports that some foreign governments are considering tightening the screws on U.S. tech companies with international footprints,” Vance said. “Now, America cannot and will not accept that, and we think it’s a terrible mistake not just for the United States of America but for your own countries.

“The U.S. innovators of all sizes already know what it’s like to deal with onerous international rules. Many of our most productive tech companies are forced to deal with the EU’s Digital Services Act and the massive regulations it created about taking down content and policing so-called misinformation,” he continued. “And, of course, we want to ensure the Internet is a safe place. But it is one thing to prevent a predator from preying on a child on the Internet, and it is something quite different to prevent a grown man or woman from accessing an opinion that the government thinks is misinformation.”

The vice president declared that “the Trump administration will ensure that AI systems developed in America are free from ideological bias and never restrict our citizens’ right to free speech. We can trust our people to think, to consume information, to develop their own ideas, and to debate with one another in the open marketplace of ideas.”

Days later, Vance gave a speech in Munich, Germany, where he lectured European leaders about canceling elections and infringing on freedom of speech. Back home, President Donald Trump signed an executive order forbidding the use of federal offices or tax dollars to urge social media companies to remove content, which had been a recurring problem under the Biden administration.

