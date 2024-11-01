JD Vance tells Joe Rogan the COVID shot made him ‘sickest I’ve been in the last 15 years’

JD Vance is now the highest-ranking member of Donald Trump's team to openly criticize the COVID-19 shots, but it remains to be seen if Trump himself will change his position.

(LifeSiteNews) – Ohio Senator and Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance spoke candidly about the COVID shot making him “the sickest that I’ve been in the last 15 years, by far,” during an interview on Thursday with podcaster Joe Rogan, albeit without revealing whether it meant a change for his running mate Donald Trump’s longstanding support of the shots.

During a portion of the interview (full video, full transcript) discussing the influence of woke corporations on government policy, Rogan said he was “scared that the tentacles of the pharmaceutical industry are so deeply entrenched in politics and in media that you can’t just shake them off,” citing “that whole thing they pulled off with exemption of pharmaceutical companies being responsible for injuries from vaccines.”

Vance agreed that it was “totally insane,” taking the opportunity to relay his own experience with the COVID shots.

“I took the vax and, you know, I haven’t been boosted or anything, but the moment where I really started to get red-pilled on the whole vax thing was the sickest that I’ve been in the last 15 years, by far, was when I took the vaccine,” he said. “I’ve had COVID at this point five times.”

“The sickest that I’ve been in the last 15 years by far was when I took the vaccine.” Many of us had the same red pill moment as @JDVance after suffering vaccine side effects, but we’re not allowed to talk about it. That needs to change. pic.twitter.com/UzW9K33dbr — Louie Traub (@louietraub) October 31, 2024

“I was in bed for two days,” he continued. “My heart was racing. I was like, the fact that we’re not even allowed to talk about that, even, you know, no, like, serious injury, but even the fact that we’re not even allowed to talk about the fact that I was as sick as I’ve ever been for two days, and the worst COVID experience I had was like a sinus infection, I’m not really willing to trade that.”

“And you don’t even, you know, everybody that I know, a lot of people I know, they talk about the second shot that they got of the vaccine was really, made them really, really sick,” he added. “Well, that’s a side effect, and not a side effect that we even talk about enough in this country.”

Rogan responded by noting that “we’re talking about companies that have a long history of lying and being forced to pay criminal fines, and then we’re giving them this exemption from being responsible for any of the side effects.” Vance replied by correctly noting that Big Pharma is donating more to Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris than to Trump “by a significant margin” in this current cycle.

Rogan then asked what can be done to remove Big Pharma’s liability immunity or their ability to advertise their products. Vance answered that he would “look into it” but did not know whether there was currently enough support in Congress for viable action.

“We want them to develop the life-saving drugs. We don’t want them to get rich by shielding themselves from liability or working with Native American tribes so that they don’t get sued,” Vance said. “And I actually think there maybe even is a harmony between those viewpoints because if they had to get rich by developing life-saving therapeutics, and that’s the only way they could get rich, then they’d probably do more of that, right?”

Rogan did not ask whether Vance’s partner on the top of the ticket and the one who would ultimately be setting administration policy, former President Donald Trump, now shared his concerns about the COVID-19 shots after originally approving the Operation Warp Speed Initiative that developed and reviewed them in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take and continuing to stand by them, most recently in late September. Nor did Rogan, who had been criticized for not asking Trump himself about the COVID shots days before, bring up the Trump administration’s February 2020 invocation of the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act to immunize companies for COVID countermeasures.

As such, the interview offers jab critics a degree of hope that, should Trump win next week’s election, an official as high as the vice president of the United States would have serious concerns about the dangers of the COVID shots, but does not fully clarify if or how they would be addressed.

Many have hoped that the addition of prominent vaccine opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Trump’s campaign team would mark a shift. Trump has promised to give Kennedy broad discretion on health issues in his administration, though so far his focus has been on issues such as harmful chemicals in food.

During a recent interview with CNN, Trump’s presidential transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick said Kennedy would not have formal agency position but would instead be given the necessary data to prove his suspicions. Lutnick also relayed how Kennedy convinced him of the thesis that vaccines cause autism, but did not discuss the Trump team’s current position on the COVID shots.

This year’s presidential race is extremely close, with the lead Harris enjoyed since replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee having all-but disappeared. Trump now narrowly leads by 0.3 percent in RealClearPolitics’ national popular vote polling average, and Harris leads by roughly two points according to RaceToTheWH. Margins remain even closer in the swing states that will decide the Electoral College outcome.

