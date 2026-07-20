JD Vance, wife welcome fourth child, first born to a sitting VP since 1870

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance's fourth child, son Alec Neel, is the first baby born to a sitting U.S. vice president in 156 years.

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic Vice President of the United States JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Alec Neel Vance, into the world on Sunday.

The couple announced the birth in a joint statement on X, stating, “We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.” They expressed gratitude to the military doctors and staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit as well stating they are “deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.”

Alec joins siblings Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4.

The birth proves to be historic as Alec is the first child born to a sitting U.S. vice president in more than 156 years.

Vice President Schuyler Colfax Jr., after his first wife Evelyn Clark passed away following 19 years of marriage in 1863, married Ellen Wade in 1868 and welcomed their son, Schuyler Colfax III, in April 1870. Colfax served under President Ulysses S. Grant.

The Vances first announced news of the pregnancy on January 20. In a joint statement, they said, “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

JD Vance, 41, and Usha Vance, 40, met at Yale Law School in 2010 and married in 2014. They have maintained a relatively private family life while navigating high-profile public roles. Usha Vance, the daughter of Indian immigrants, previously worked as a corporate litigator and clerked for Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

The announcement drew immediate congratulations from President Donald Trump who posted a photo of Vance children on Truth Social, writing, “Congratulations! A perfect baby boy for the wonderful Vance family.”

Further, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who welcomed her own baby girl in May, celebrated the birth of Alec, offering her congratulations on X and stating, “What a blessing!” and “I can’t wait for our babies to meet!”

The milestone comes amid Vance’s long-standing public emphasis on family and pronatalism. As a former U.S. Senator from Ohio and author of Hillbilly Elegy, Vance has frequently discussed declining U.S. birth rates and the importance of strong family structures.

During a 2025 speech at the annual March for Life in Washington, DC, Vance emphasized, “So let me say very simply: I want more babies in the United States of America. I want more happy children in our country, and I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them.”

“And it is the task of our government to make it easier for young moms and dads to afford to have kids, to bring them into the world and to welcome them as the blessings that we know they are here at the March for Life,” he continued.

“Now, it should be easier to raise a family, easier to find a good job, easier to build a home to raise that family in, easier to save up and purchase a good stroller, a crib for a nursery,” the new vice president said at the time. “We need a culture that celebrates life at all stages, one that recognizes and truly believes that the benchmark of national success is not our GDP number or our stock market but whether people feel that they can raise thriving and healthy families in our country.”

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