JD Vance’s mom celebrates 10 years of sobriety at White House party

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The mother of Vice President JD Vance was given the unique honor of celebrating 10 years of sobriety at the White House last Friday.

“I’m grateful that we were able to celebrate in the White House with our family,” Vance wrote on X. “Mom, I am so proud of you.”

Beverley Aikins gave birth to Vance in 1984. She struggled with various forms of addiction throughout her life, leading to five marriages and a broken home for her son.

Vance’s grandmother, Bonnie Vance or “Mamaw,” played an influential role in Vance’s upbringing, as did his older sister Lindsay. Vance detailed his past life in his hit book Hillbilly Elegy, which Netflix turned into a movie.

Aikins, 64, celebrated the milestone along with her son, his family, and more than 20 other family members in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

“‘I love my family more than anything,” she said. “I pray a lot more, and hopefully, God gives me several more years.”

Aikins currently resides in Middletown, Ohio, and works as a nurse at a recovery center near Cincinnati. She said she hopes those who struggle with substance abuse will try “to reach out, to try to get help, and [know] that recovery is hard, but it’s so worth it.”

According to the Washington Examiner, a 2023 study on drugs in the U.S. found that “48.5 million, or 16.7% of Americans aged 12 and older, battled a substance abuse disorder in the past year, including 10.2% who suffered from alcohol abuse specifically.”

The outlet also reports that a recent study published by the Centers for Disease Control found that three out of four people who experience addiction eventually recover.

