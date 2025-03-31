Jeff Younger is still fighting to save his son from ‘castration’

The Texas father recounts in an interview the attempts of his former wife against his wishes to transition their son James and the ongoing battle to keep the boy from being sexually mutilated.

(LifeSiteNews) – Jeff Younger, a father deprived of his children because he objects to the sexual mutilation and corruption of his son, tells his story in a recently released video.

Mommy Tells Me I’m A Girl: James Younger, published 10 days ago by photographer Mark Laita’s YouTube channel Soft White Underbelly, has now collected 18,000 “likes” from viewers. In the 73-minute interview, 59-year-old Texan Jeff Younger tells the story of his fight for his son James, which began when he discovered his then-wife, a pediatrician, had told the two-year-old that he was a girl.

“When I tried to put a stop to that, she filed for divorce and used her relationships with care providers to force me out of my house,” Younger says calmly to the camera.

He filmed his famous footage of the younger James describing how his mother put him in dresses and painted his nails right after the boy’s third birthday. The mother’s attempt to “transition” the boy led to Younger getting “transgender” procedures on children outlawed in Texas but also lost him access to his two sons. Worse, a judge permitted the mother to take their children — James has a fraternal twin named Jude — to California, and Younger fears that the boy has now been put on puberty blockers — a procedure the father calls “castration.”

Chillingly, he reveals that James never presented as female with anyone except his mom.

“I asked him one time, ‘Why are you doing that?’” Younger recounted. “And he just flat out told me, ‘Mommy doesn’t love me if I’m not a girl.’ And that’s what he told the counselors, too.”

In the video, Younger is strikingly articulate — even mesmerizing — and he speaks so calmly that the interviewer remarks on his composure. In part of the interview, Younger explains that his long experience with family courts has taught him the necessity of reining in his own masculinity when he litigates to save his child. To explain to Laita what he has experienced, Younger leads him through a thought experiment:

Imagine you have kids you’re … close with, and you’re put in a chair, and a judge brings your children into the room and initially threatens to sexually mutilate them, to castrate them, and begins saying to each them all kinds of things that are completely against your ethical beliefs … and the children are punished harshly if they don’t assent to these crazy things. And imagine eventually that they chemically castrate your kids, and you have to sit there. And the judge and a police officer are watching you intently, and if any time you show anger, or you stand up, or you gesture in a strong way, they’re going to conclude that you are a domestic abuser. And they’re going to arrest you and put you in jail … So, you have to sit there and remain totally calm in the slow-motion sexual abuse of your child … I see the end result that is coming, and if I’m too masculine in my response, they’re going to say, “You’re abusive.”

Younger reveals that he learned to act less masculine in court from his female lawyers. He adds later that developing the ability to be calm no matter what is thrown at him has had an “extremely good effect” on his mental health.

In the video, the father also indicts two institutions — the Family Court system, which he believes targets, punishes and financially exploits fathers — and the Republican political establishment, with the exception of President Donald Trump.

Younger believes that the Family Court system is highly political, and that judges themselves are committing felonies on the bench. He speaks of judges trying to trick parents into signing away their rights and of lawyers who refused to challenge judges on rights issues. (Younger now represents himself.) Regarding the Republicans, he points to party donors, “billionaire hedge fund guys” like Paul Singer, as his real opponents in his fight to save his son:

… Republicans actually started the transgender movement. So the largest donor of the Republican Party today is a guy named Paul Singer. And Paul Singer founded the Human Rights Campaign, the yellow equal sign. Yeah, a Republican founded that. Not a Democrat. And he also runs the Manhattan Institute. which is a prominent conservative think tank. He funds the Claremont Institute and is a substantial donor to the Heritage Foundation. So he has a lot of say over what these people do. He’s deeply committed to the transgender issue and funded lawsuits for all over the country, created the framework for corporations to the scoring system for gay and transgender people that are used for investments, like Vanguard and all these big investment things, where they’re gonna invest in your stock or not. He invented all that, all that stuff. So he’s the largest donor of the Republican Party. He’s the largest out of state donor to politicians in Texas. So that’s what I’m actually fighting here: … billionaire hedge fund guys that want leftist social policies.

However, Younger credits Trump for having helped to save kids from chemical castration, thanks to his “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation”

I do think I got some benefit from President Trump’s executive order. I was working with his staff and was in contact with them about this, and they promised me that he would do it in the first month (of his Administration), and they did it in the first three weeks. It’s actually the first time elected officials ever kept a promise to me. And I do think James is not on cross-ex hormones yet. And children’s hospital has said, after Trump’s order, that if you’re already on a treatment plan, we’ll keep doing it, but we’re not putting any new kids on it. So it may prevent my son from getting cross-sex hormones.

In addition, Younger gives a very thoughtful presentation of the ideological division between Americans most clearly felt in the transgender debate. He points to a “radical redefinition of the human person” that was established in the mid-20th century but doesn’t make sense to a large portion of the American populace:

… (Y)ou can see it very clearly with sexual identity. So you ask a Christian like me about sexual identity, and I’m going to say, “I don’t even know what that is. Sexuality is a behavior, and you’re in control of your behaviors. So I don’t know what you mean by a sexual identity.” It doesn’t make sense, right, and to a large portion of America, it doesn’t make sense, right?

Younger hangs on to his hope through his Christian faith, stating that “the condition of my son’s spirit is more important to (him) than his body” and that James can always get to heaven. He also has a lot to do on behalf of James and other children at risk.

“When I’m down, I just get back to work and make the situation 1% better for my son,” he says.

