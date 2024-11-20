Jeff Younger loses fight to stop his ex-wife castrating their 12-year-old son

'I lost all parental rights to my sons. Goodbye, boys,' Jeff Younger wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 'California Judge Juhas gave my ex-wife authority to castrate my son, James.'

Please pray for James’ protection from chemical and surgical transgender mutilation.

(LifeSiteNews) — A California judge has permanently stripped parental rights from Texas father Jeffrey Younger over his refusal to allow his 12-year-old son to be chemically and surgically castrated at the wish of the boy’s mom.

“I lost all parental rights to my sons. Goodbye, boys,” Younger wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Perhaps, we will meet when you are adults. California Judge [Mark] Juhas gave my ex-wife authority to castrate my son, James,” Younger wrote.

The ruling may be the end of a battle spanning back to at least 2018. Despite Younger and his twin sons living in Texas, the state supreme court allowed his wife to take the kids to California.

Younger and Anne Georgulas have been locked in a legal battle over the mother’s attempts to raise their boy James as a “girl” named “Luna,” including surgically and chemically transforming his body to more closely resemble this imposed “gender identity.”

As LifeSiteNews has reported, Younger has consistently stressed that his son’s gender confusion has been inflicted on him by Georgulas despite the boy’s own inclinations. Younger, who has incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees in his effort to protect his son, is raising money for legal, expert witness, and other expenses.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Younger’s ex-wife Anne Georgulas moved herself and James to radically pro-transgender California and, in January 2023, the Texas Supreme Court voted 8-1 to allow them to remain there despite Jeffrey’s objections, claiming not to see any reason the previous court order preventing her from unilaterally “transitioning” their son would not be followed – despite California having by that point enacted a law to make the denial of cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and “transition” surgeries a form of “child abuse and abandonment.”

“All contact with my boys must be supervised. I won’t do that. I send letters and gifts to my sons,” Younger wrote on X yesterday. “My ex is not required to give them to the boys. I cannot post pictures of my sons. Let my story be a cautionary one for young men.”

“Fathers have no rights to their children. Do not enter the family law system,” he wrote.

His friend Connor Tomlinson wrote an extensive X post about the story:

My friend, @JeffYoungerShow, has had his sons stolen from him by his ex-wife and the California legal system Anne Georgulas is obsessed with chemically castrating her son, James, to treat him like a girl Jeff can no longer prevent her from doing so Jeff used IVF with… pic.twitter.com/3pWTjwliIQ — Connor Tomlinson (@Con_Tomlinson) November 20, 2024

RELATED: California judge orders custody case of James Younger sealed before trial

In a follow up comment, Younger said he will not participate in supervised visits, as that sends the wrong message.

“Supervised visitation reinforces in a child’s mind that the father is dangerous, that something is wrong with him. It’s also bad for the father,” he wrote. “The supervisor can record anything he wants. Whatever he writes down, the court will take as fact. Supervision provides infinitely malleable material for the courts to make damaging findings.”

Younger also said he would have to spend $2,000 per visit in flight and supervision costs. He called it “bad for the children” and warned it would allow the “courts” to “invent false findings to further endanger the father.”

LifeSiteNews was able to interview Younger in 2019 prior to a Texas court hearing:

LifeSiteNews readers are asked to sign a prayer pledge to protect James Younger.

Please pray for James’ protection from chemical and surgical transgender mutilation.

READ: National poll shows 59% of voters support federal ban on gender transitioning of children

Share











