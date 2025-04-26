Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre reportedly dies by suicide

Giuffre had become the most visible of Epstein’s accusers in recent years, with her reported suicide coming just a month after she was struck by a bus.

(LifeSiteNews) — Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre died by suicide Friday, her family has reportedly announced, according to NBC News. She was 41-years-old.

Giuffre had become the most visible of Epstein’s accusers in recent years. She was hit by a bus in March and suffered injuries that apparently left her in critical condition, though the New York Post stated that police described the accident as a “minor collision.”

Giuffre posted on Instagram not long after the incident that medical staff had given her “four days to live.” Paradoxically, she was released from the hospital on April 7. She reportedly passed away in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living. Her cause of death is not known.

In 2019, Giuffre published a statement on X that declared, “in no way, shape or form am I suicidal … too many evil people want to see me quieted,” leaving many on social media to speculate that foul play was involved with her death. Though some have argued that the abuse she apparently suffered at the hands of her husband, her recent injuries and media attacks took such a toll on her that she likely did take her own life.

Giuffre has long-maintained that Epstein and his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently behind bars, coerced her and others into performing illicit acts with prominent figures, including the U.K.’s Prince Andrew. Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew that claimed he had abused her while she was still a minor. The case was settled out of court for $12 million.

In a disturbing development, Lady Victoria Hervey, who has dated Prince Andrew, took to Instagram to seemingly celebrate Giuffre’s suffering. Attached to a photo of a bruised Giuffre during her visit to the hospital, Hervey added the words “karma” and “what goes around comes around.”

Epstein was reportedly an Israeli intelligence asset. For decades he would fly high-profile Western politicians and prominent figures like former U.S. President Bill Clinton to his private compound in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He also had other luxurious properties as well. His New York penthouse included a painting of Clinton in a purple dress. It was at his island where he would allegedly record his guests in compromising situations to blackmail them for political favors.

The “Epstein files” were partially released by the Trump administration earlier this year. They were supposed to have included the names and details of Epstein’s many schemes. Conservatives have ridiculed the files for lacking transparency. Some have suggested that Trump himself along with other public persons are implicated in them, including Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz, which would explain why they were not fully released.

GOP Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna took to X to express sympathy for Giuffre’s family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Virginia Guthrie, who bravely came forward to bring Jeffrey Epstein to justice. We will continue to push the DOJ to release the Epstein files, as the American people deserve to know the truth,” she said. “Trafficking is a serious crime and destroys lives. If you know someone who is a victim please, report to 1-888-373-7888.”

Giuffre was born in 1983. She had a troubled youth, eventually finding work at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club. She was first approached by Maxwell in the year 2000. Epstein reportedly died by suicide in his New York jail cell in 2019 while Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prion on federal sex-trafficking charges.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

