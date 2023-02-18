Jeffrey Epstein and JPMorgan exec gave trafficked girls Disney princess names: court filing

'JPMorgan broke every rule to facilitate Epstein’s sex-trafficking and feed off his wealth and connections,' the legal complaint alleges.

(LifeSiteNews) – The late Jeffrey Epstein exchanged texts with a bank executive referring to sex-trafficked girls by individual Disney princess names.

A newly released, less redacted, court filing by the U.S. Virgin Islands against J.P. Morgan Chase Bank (JPMorgan) for having “facilitated and sustained” Jeffrey Epstein’s expansive sex trafficking network displays his use of the coded language. The Disney princess names appeared in email exchanges between Epstein and one of the bank’s former senior executives.

The filing accuses the bank of having facilitated Epstein’s sex crimes.

“Far from the so-called ‘ordinary’ banking services JPMorgan claims it provided to Epstein, JPMorgan broke every rule to facilitate Epstein’s sex-trafficking and feed off his wealth and connections,” the legal complaint alleges.

The court case alleges that the enabling of Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation didn’t just occur at arms-length, something that would allow the banking behemoth to claim plausible deniability.

Jes Staley, the head of a JP Morgan division which catered to extremely wealthy clients like Epstein, enjoyed a close personal relationship with Epstein and presumably benefitted from his sex trafficking of young women and girls.

According to the amended, more detailed court filing:

Between 2008 and 2012, Staley exchanged approximately 1,200 emails with Epstein from his JP Morgan email account. These communications show a close personal relationship and “profound” friendship between the two men and even suggest that Staley may have been involved in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation. They also reveal that Staley corresponded with Epstein while Epstein was incarcerated and visited Epstein’s Virgin Islands residence on multiple occasions. Epstein even advised Staley in connection with Staley’s salary negotiations at JP Morgan in July of 2008.

Staley sent an email to Epstein on November 1, 2009, when Epstein was incarcerated and Staley was presumably visiting Little St. James, saying:

So when all hell breaks lo[o]se, and the world is crumbling, I will come here, and be at peace. Presently, I’m in the hot tub with a glass of white wine. This is an amazing place. Truly amazing.

He added:

Next time, we’re here together. I owe you much. And I deeply appreciate our friendship. I have few so profound.

Then on December 4, 2009, Staley told Epstein via email: “I realize the danger in sending this email. But it was great to be able, today, to give you, in New York City, a long heartfelt, hug.”

Six months later, in July 2010, Staley sent an email to Epstein, saying: “Maybe they’re tracking u? That was fun. Say hi to Snow White.”

Epstein asked: “[W]hat character would you like next?”

When Staley said “Beauty and the Beast,” Epstein replied: “[W]ell, one side is available.”

‘Disgusting stuff …makes me sick to my stomach’

“This is some of the most disgusting stuff I’ve ever seen in my life,” remarked Jack Posobiec in a podcast. “They’re obviously using code words.”





“When I see stuff like this, as a father, it makes me sick to my stomach,” he continued.

“But at the same time, we have to learn: Why was it, at the highest levels of government, the highest levels of finance, the highest levels of our national security state, that nothing was done about this?”

“Behind closed doors, child sex traffickers were allowed to operate with complete immunity. Why is that?” he continued. “To answer the question is to tell you how our world actually works.”

‘JP Morgan turned a blind eye’

“JP Morgan turned a blind eye to evidence of human trafficking over more than a decade because of Epstein’s own financial footprint, and because of the deals and clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank,” the original lawsuit, filed December 27, 2022, asserted. “These decisions were advocated and approved at the senior levels of JP Morgan, including by the former chief executive of its asset management division and investment bank, whose inappropriate relationship with Epstein should have been evident to the bank. Indeed, it was only after Epstein’s death that JP Morgan belatedly complied with federal banking regulations regarding Epstein’s accounts.”

Staley, who went on to become CEO of Barclays Bank, resigned that position in 2021 after the “preliminary conclusions” of an investigation by British regulators over his ties to Epstein.

