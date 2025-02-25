Jeffrey Sachs’ book encourages Catholic facilitation of migration: journalist

A book with contributions by globalist Jeffrey Sachs and a forward penned by Pope Francis stresses the importance of religious groups’ contributions to UN goals including migrant assistance.

(LifeSiteNews) — A journalist has highlighted a book in which the prominent globalist and economist Jeffrey Sachs advocates religious groups’ support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including migrant assistance.

Investigative journalist Walter Curt recently made the bold claim that Sachs, a population control advocate, “was the mastermind behind the invasion of the Southern Border,” and that he “crafted the idea of using Catholic Charities to support migrants.”

Curt alleged that Sachs’ book “Ethics in Action,” which includes a foreword by Pope Francis, “lays out a plan to use Catholic Charities and taxpayer funds to fuel the crisis.”

🚨REPORT: Jeffery Sachs was the mastermind behind the invasion of the Southern Border, crafted the idea of using Catholic Charities to support migrants. In his book "Ethics in Action," which includes a foreword by Pope Francis,

Sachs lays out a plan to use Catholic Charities and…

In actuality, the book does not specifically reference Catholic Charities and its efforts to assist illegal migrants. However, it does stress the importance of assistance to migrants and asylum seekers as part of UN SDGs, and the importance of religious organizations’ contributions to such SDG pillars, including that of Catholic institutions.

In “Ethics in Action,” Sachs writes that one of the key steps to implementing SDG goals, which touch notably on the “migration and the refugee crisis,” is “the partnership and cooperation of business, community groups, religious organizations, academia, and other leading stakeholders in society … ”

Sachs further stresses that “Every major religion has unique and significant assets to bring to the fulfillment of the SDGs,” including “vital institutions of education, health, charity,” and “social support services, often with special attention paid to the most vulnerable,” such as “migrants.”

In Father Daniel Groody’s “Ethics in Action” chapter “Migration and Refugees, A Christian Perspective,” he references the Spero News article “Pope Francis Condemns Indifference to Illegal Migrants’ Plight.” Fr. Groody has also signaled his support for assisting the settlement of illegal immigrants by openly championing Catholic Charities’ work and has received a Centennial Medal from Catholic Charities.

While it is a Christian and laudable act to help the vulnerable, Catholic Charities actively encourages illegal immigrants to defy U.S. laws and resist deportation.

Additionally, while we are obliged to love our brother, St. Paul makes clear that the care of those closest to us comes first: “But if any man have not care of his own and especially of those of his house, he hath denied the faith and is worse than an infidel.” (1 Timothy)

Entities such as Catholic Charities, which advocate for extravagant immigration policies that entail granting benefits to non-natives with whom they will not personally have to deal —at the expense of their actual fellow countrymen — contradict St. Paul’s moral guidance.

The encouragement of faith-based support for migration efforts by powerful secular, globalist institutions and figures like the UN and Sachs highlights motives behind such migration promotion other than the purely Christian desire to provide refuge.

Critics of globalist promotion of mass migration argue that it is pushed by groups like the UN, which enshrined migration as a human right in its 2018 United Nations Global Compact on Migration, for at least several reasons: to swing elections to the left and thereby amplify the power of the government; to destabilize nations through ethnic and cultural tension; and facilitate human trafficking.

As journalist Lara Logan and others have pointed out, such migration undermines national sovereignty. The aims underlying promotion of mass migration thereby largely serve the ultimate greater goal of centralized global power concentrated in a formal or de facto one world government.

Sachs, who is listed most prominently as editor of “Ethics in Action,” is director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

