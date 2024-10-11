Jeffrey Younger says he has ‘last shot’ to stop ex-wife from ‘castrating’ son James in November

Jeffrey Younger will be back in court on October 28 in what he says is his ‘last shot’ at preventing his ex-wife from getting emergency approval to ‘castrate’ his 12-year-old son James with transgender procedures.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Texas father who has been fighting for years to prevent his ex-wife from “transitioning” their young son sat down for an interview on Thursday, in which he revealed that the end of the month will likely see his last chance to save his child from being surgically castrated.

Since 2018, Jeffrey Younger and Anne Georgulas have been locked in a legal battle over the mother’s attempts to raise their boy James as a “girl” named “Luna,” including surgically and chemically transforming his body to match this imposed “gender identity.” Younger has consistently stressed that his son’s gender confusion has been inflicted on him by Georgulas despite his true wishes. Younger, who has incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees in his effort to protect his son, is raising money for legal, expert witness, and other expenses.

READ: California judge orders custody case of James Younger sealed before trial

In October 2019, public outcry spurred by conservative media attention on the case helped lead to Judge Kim Cooks ruling that no “transition” could proceed without the consent of both parents; however, she also imposed a gag order on both of them publicly discussing the case. LifeSiteNews interviewed Younger at the time, shortly before the gag order took effect.

However, in August 2020, Judge Mary Brown ruled that Younger had to pay for counseling biased in favor of “transitioning” and that Georgulas would be allowed to send James to school as “Luna.” A year later, Brown gave the mother full (albeit temporary) custody over both James and his twin brother, which did not include the power to chemically or surgically “transition” but did empower her to withhold information from the father about his mental health.

Georgulas went on to move herself and James to radically pro-transgenderism California and, in January 2023, the Texas Supreme Court voted 8-1 to allow them to remain there despite Jeffrey’s objections, claiming not to see any reason the previous court order keeping her from unilaterally “transitioning” their son would not be followed – despite California having by that point enacted a law to make the denial of cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and “transition” surgeries a form of “child abuse and abandonment.”

On Thursday, Virginia Republican state Del. Nick Freitas published a lengthy video interview with Jeffrey Younger, who recounted the history of the case in depth and explained the various legal and political factors that brought it to this point.

Calling California a “transgender kidnapping state,” Younger said he will be back in California court on October 28, to take what he calls his “last shot” at protecting James, who is now 12. “If I lose this trial, my son will be castrated in November.”

Things are coming to a head, he explained, because Georgulas “has actually filed to remove the permanent injunction which prevents us from doing these procedures, and she has specifically said that my son is now in Tanner’s Stage 4 puberty, and it’s an emergency, that he must be chemically castrated as an emergency.” Tanner’s Stage 4 puberty is one of the final stages of puberty, after which most of the changes that “gender transitions” are meant to suppress will have taken root.

Younger went on to relay that, according to the medical records he has been able to review, James has since been convinced by his mother and the activist doctors on her side that he is a so-called “trans girl” after all who no longer wants to have male genitals, with doctors at the Kaiser Permanente hospital system having assured them he will still be able to have children because his gametes will be harvested and stored. “The doctors are telling him this, and he completely believes them,” Younger said.

The “Save James” Facebook page noted that Los Angeles Judge Mark Juhas has sealed Younger’s upcoming trial. “No one will be able to enter.”

The page added that “Georgulas has a team of lawyers, at least 5. She has at least 5 expert witnesses. She has not provided any discovery. She has unlimited funding.”

“Jeff has no lawyer. Jeff has no expert witnesses. Jeff provided all information asked of him. Jeff has no remaining funds, and cannot access court documents and filings, while Anne and her team have full access,” it continued. “Once again, Dr. Georgulas asks for prison for Jeff.”

Freitas and Younger also discussed some of the reasons why such things persist even in as Republican a state as Texas, including the dysfunction of the family court system (and conservative legal foundations’ corresponding reluctance to intervene in it, leaving leftist equivalents largely unchallenged) and the influence of socially liberal Republican donors responsible for the protection of like-minded officeholders and “loopholes” in ostensibly-protective laws, such as Texas banning underage “transitions” but allowing parents to take their kids out of state to have it done.

Is it any surprise that a woman who expected her child to conform to the family she wanted despite injury to his natural rights also believes that his sex should conform to her ideological bent, despite injury to his natural body? Both stem from the same mentality: “This child… — Katy Faust (@Advo_Katy) October 10, 2024

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “transition” procedures, including “reassignment” surgery, fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

On his Substack, Jeffrey Younger has taken to publishing letters to his estranged boys on various life subjects. “I cannot visit or call my sons,” he writes. “These letters are breadcrumbs for them. I still love you. I have not forgotten you. I did not abandon you. I am still here for you.”

Share











