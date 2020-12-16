Jericho Marches: Patriots descend on DC to rally, pray for America

WASHINGTON, D.C., December 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Americans from around the country descended on the nation’s capital on Saturday to pray for our republic and to protect the integrity of our elections. They came with banners supporting Donald Trump’s continued presidency, with their rosaries, and with images of Our Lady of Guadalupe since Saturday was her feast day.

LifeSiteNews’s Jim Hale was on hand to capture the moment and to interview the diverse crowd of patriots.

“I was not born in this country,” said a woman who had driven from California to be at the event, “and I know what independence and what freedom means.”

“I’d rather die than live in a country that has no freedom,” she declared.

“Enough is enough. We have to choose to be American citizens above everything else,” said another woman. “The only color that matters here in America is the red, white, and blue.”

“The moral fabric of America is being unthreaded one unrighteous law at a time, one unrighteous vote at a time,” she said. “We have everything we need to be a great America in our Constitution and biblical laws.”

“We started our day with the rosary, asking for all of the saints in heaven to be with us on this day,” said another, holding an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe and wearing a shirt emblazoned with the American flag.

“Today is the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe,” she noted, saying her group had implored her intercession.

“We’re going to sprinkle holy water and blessed salt around the Supreme Court and the Capitol,” she added.

“I want to keep America free. I don’t want this to be a socialist nation,” said another woman who wants her grandchildren to be able to live in a free country.

One man talked about the freedoms we once took for granted that have been taken away from us by political leaders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another suggested that God wants to eradicate the D.C. “swamp.” Still others called for the end of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

All professed their love for America.

The Jericho Marches, held simultaneously in state capitals around the country, are about “collectively praying to God to intercede, expose a particular darkness, and bring about justice,” particularly “for election integrity, transparency, and reform to preserve free and fair elections in America for this generation and generations to come — free from any corruption or interference, both foreign and domestic.”

The Jericho Marches were born of a vision that an Evangelical and a Catholic received independently of each other, of people of faith coming together to pray, be unified, and rise up for the cause of truth and justice.

General Michael Flynn spoke to the crowd gathered on the National Mall, as did Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Bishop Joseph Strickland, Sister Deidre Byrne, Fr. Frank Pavone, Dr. Taylor Marshall, and Abby Johnson.

See more photos below: