Jerusalem’s religious leaders call for true spiritual celebration of Christmas upon ceasefire

The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem have issued a joint Christmas message welcoming a ceasefire agreement while proclaiming the true message of Christmas, the birth of our Lord Jesus in Bethlehem.

JERUSALEM (LifeSiteNews) — The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem have issued a joint Christmas message welcoming the ceasefire agreement in the region and urging a renewal of witness to “the sacred light of Christ in the very places where He was born, ministered, and offered Himself on our behalf.”

“In the midst of these dark days of continuing conflict and uncertainty in our region, We, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem, remain steadfast in proclaiming to our local congregations and the wider world the eternal Christmas message of the True Light shining in the darkness: the birth of our Lord Jesus in Bethlehem.” So began the 2024 Christmas message from the assembled Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem, in a joint, multi-lingual statement issued December 13.

Drawing heavily from Scripture, the message highlighted that Christ brings grace to “overcome the dark forces of evil that ceaselessly conspire to bring about the destruction of God’s creation.”

They pointed also to the similarities between Christ’s brith and current times, opining that the “ancient path of redemption leads us full-circle to our time, when wars still rage and untold millions in our region and around the globe continue to suffer grievously.”

“Outwardly, little seems to have changed,” the message read. “Yet inwardly, our Lord Jesus Christ’s holy birth sparked a spiritual revolution that continues to transform countless hearts and minds towards the ways of justice, mercy, and peace.”

The ecumenical joint message spoke of the religious leaders’ “privilege” in being able to “continue to testify to the sacred light of Christ in the very places where He was born, ministered, and offered Himself on our behalf, rising victoriously from the grave to a new resurrected life.”

Throughout the conflict of continuing months, numbers of pilgrims to the Holy Land have noticeably declined. The issue has been to such an extent that the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has highlighted the plight of those living in need, due to not having their customary influx of tourists and pilgrims.

The joint Christmas message spoke of the religious leaders’ desire to welcome pilgrims back, but also of the need to practice the spiritual and corporal works of mercy:

We do this by offering Him our worship at the holy sites; by welcoming pilgrims and visitors into our midst; by proclaiming His sacred Gospel to all who will hear; by continuing His ministries of teaching, healing, and loving-kindness; and by advocating for “liberty for the captives, and release to the prisoners.”

In recent weeks, a ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Palestine November 27, and this development prompted cautious optimism in the 2024 Christmas message contrasted with last year’s. The religious leaders made a plea for the ceasefire “between two of the warring parties in our region” to be expanded “into Gaza and many other places, bringing an end to the wars that have plagued our part of the world.”

They also renewed an oft-repeated request for the “release of all prisoners and captives, the return of the homeless and displaced, the treatment of the sick and wounded, the relief of those who hunger and thirst, the restoration of unjustly seized or threatened properties, and the rebuilding of all public and private civilian structures that have been damaged or destroyed.”

Heralding the sacrality of the Christmas season, the religious leaders adopted words from much beloved carols and called on “all Christians and those of goodwill around the world to join us in praying and working towards this noble mission, both in Christ’s homeland and wherever there is conflict and strife.”

Such an endeavor, they wrote, would “be truly honoring the Prince of Peace who was born so humbly in a stable in Bethlehem more than two millennia ago.”

The religious leaders in Jerusalem have regularly combined forces to make such appeals, but particularly so during the last year. Late in August, they issued a joint letter calling for immediate discussions to “promote a just and lasting peace” via a “legitimate two-state solution.”

They also condemned how “ceasefire negotiations have dragged on interminably,” accusing leaders on both sides of the bloody conflict of being “seemingly more concerned with political considerations than bringing an end to the pursuit of death and destruction.”

October 7, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, was kept as a special day of prayer and fasting throughout the Catholic Church with the intention of peace. The campaign was launched by Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and later renewed by Pope Francis.

Interviewed by EWTN in late October, Pizzaballa downplayed human dreams of attaining peace, though noted he had “hope” it would occur. Instead, he recommended a “cease-fire, to stop any kind of violence,” but noted that “peace is an attitude, it is not just an agreement.”

The Italian cardinal added there needs to be “new leadership with vision” in both the political and religious arenas before peace will take place, a likely indirect criticism of Netanyahu, who has repeatedly rejected international resolutions passed at the United Nations to bring the conflict to a halt.

“You need new language, but you cannot have new language if you don’t have new people, new names, new faces,” Pizzaballa said.

