Jesse Ridgway says he hopes for ‘clean pregnancy’ after aborting baby with Down syndrome

Jesse Ridgway has remained firm about his decision to abort his baby with Down syndrome while hoping for another ‘healthy’ baby.

(LifeSiteNews) — YouTuber Jesse Ridgway said he and his wife hope for a “clean pregnancy” upon their next attempt to conceive a child after having extinguished the life of their baby due to a Down syndrome diagnosis.

Known for his popular McJuggerNuggets channel, Ridgway on Friday doubled down on his decision to have his baby killed by abortion due to a Down syndrome diagnosis.

“We stand by it. No amount of hate and crazy death threats or calling me a murderer is going to make me change my mind,” he said. “Abortion is legal. We’re in the state of New Jersey, and you can, you’re within your right to do that.”

“At the end of the day as long as you can live with yourself and you’re happy with the decisions that you’re making and the intention is pure, you’ll be OK,” he said.

Nobody is coming to save you. pic.twitter.com/qGNEJLqEq4 — Jesse Ridgway (@McJuggerNuggets) June 12, 2026

He said he believes he and his wife will next conceive a “healthy baby, a clean pregnancy,” and “we’ll get to be the parents that we so desperately want to be.”

The video came after widespread backlash over his announcement of the abortion of his child and sparked even more criticism on social media.

“We made a difficult decision that we believe in the long run will be beneficial for our family,” Ridgway said in his original announcement. “Thankfully, we had a choice. It will take a little time to move on, but we are excited to try again in the future and hopefully have a better outcome.”

The post went viral, eliciting thousands of replies, many expressing horror, disgust, and personal testimonies ranging from miscarriage accounts to stories of choosing life for Down syndrome children and attesting to their rights, value, prognosis, and dignity. He doubled down, attempting to cast himself and his wife as the real victims of the story, further inflaming tensions. Since then, he has continued to argue with critics, at one point making the declaration, “of course I’m glad my dad didn’t f***ing terminate me, but I’m normal.”

In another video, Ridgway responded to threats and warnings of eternal damnation by suggesting divine judgment has no power over him simply because he’s an atheist.

Down syndrome, or Trisomy 21, is a genetic disorder typically associated with physical growth delays, distinct facial traits, and often intellectual disability. Despite these challenges, a 2011 study published in the American Journal of Medical Genetics found that 99 percent of people with Down syndrome described themselves as “happy,” and only four percent of parents with Down children expressed regret about having their child.

Prominent individuals with Down syndrome, such as snow cone business owner Blake Pyron, writer John Franklin Stephens, and advocate Charlotte Fien serve as examples of their community. Yet around the world, Down syndrome is seen as a justification for aborting preborn children.

The pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute has estimated that abortion reduces the U.S. Down community by 30 percent. Overseas, it has been estimated that 90 percent of babies in Great Britain to receive a Down syndrome diagnosis are aborted, 65 percent in Norway, virtually 100 percent in Iceland, and 95 percent in Spain.

More information about the myths and facts pertaining to Trisomy 21 can be found at the National Down Syndrome Society’s website.

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