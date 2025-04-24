Jesuit college hosts abortion doula condemning pro-life laws as ‘punishment of pregnant people’ 

SEATTLE (LifeSiteNews) – A “Jesuit” college with a history of pro-abortion activism hosted a presentation by an abortion doula Tuesday that framed pro-life laws as “punishment of pregnant people.”

Seattle University purports to “prepare students to embody faith and justice through their lives” with a Jesuit education that “places a significant emphasis on reflection and deliberate consideration of the ethical and moral implications in decision-making.” Yet, on April 22, it hosted an event titled “The Pregnancy Police: Conceiving Crime, Arresting Personhood.”

Presented by San José State University “Justice Studies” professor and former “abortion and birth doula” Grace Howard, the event “investigate(d) the legal arguments undergirding” prosecutions of “supposed crimes against the fertilized eggs, embryos, and fetuses” of “pregnant people,” shedding “much-needed light on the networks of health-care providers, social workers, and legal personnel participating in this ongoing surveillance and punishment of pregnant people.”

“Drawing on detailed analyses of legislation, statements from prosecutors and law enforcement, and records from over a thousand arrest cases, Grace E. Howard traces the long history of state attempts to regulate and control people who have the capacity for pregnancy — from the early twentieth century’s white supremacist eugenics to the end of Roe and the ever-increasing criminalization of abortion across the United States,” according to the official event description. Last year, she published a book of the same title and topic.

The lecture was co-sponsored by Seattle University’s College of Arts and Sciences, College of Nursing, Political Science Department, Students for Reproductive Justice, and Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies Department.

As the direct, intentional, and avoidable killing of innocent, living human beings, abortion is directly contrary to Christian principles. The Bible repeatedly condemns “murder” and “shed[ding] innocent blood” as “detestable to” the Lord, because “in the image of God has God made mankind.”

Further, since the first century, the Catechism of the Catholic Church has recognized abortion as a “moral evil,” complicity in which “constitutes a grave offense” carrying the “canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life.”

Yet Seattle University has a long history of flouting the highest teachings of its faith, from promoting student internships with Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion organizations to hosting LGBT activist conferences.

