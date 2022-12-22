Jesuit university urges students to oppose measure that would restrict LGBT books in Missouri libraries

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (LifeSiteNews) — An office within Jesuit Catholic Saint Louis University (SLU) took a stance against a proposed state rule that would help protect students from pornographic LGBT propaganda.

The Center for Social Action at SLU is supposed to help connect students to volunteer opportunities – such as supporting kids who lost their parents or helping at a local zoo event. But it’s also decided to embrace the LGBT agenda and push back against limits on what kids can read in their local library.

Young America’s Foundation (YAF) reported:

Saint Louis University recently encouraged students to oppose a rule proposed by the Missouri Secretary of State’s office that, if passed, will increase measures to protect minors from encountering inappropriate materials in public libraries. The state’s proposal, titled the “Library Certification Requirement for the Protection of Minors,” seeks to ensure that age-inappropriate materials are not displayed or distributed to children. The “age-inappropriate” designation would be made locally by each public library and would likely apply to titles that feature pornography or sexual messaging.

“This discriminatory rule would limit the free and equal access to materials that a library is suppose [sic] to provide to all members of the public,” the social action center wrote on its Instagram.

Instagram followers were encouraged to contact the Secretary of State office to oppose the rule.

The proposed rule ensures that parents and local citizens have a voice in how their taxpayer dollars are used at their local library.

For example, the regulations would require a library to have a written policy that allows someone to challenge the content freely available for anyone to pick up and read. That could include pornographic material like “Gender Queer,” which contains graphic depictions of homosexual acts, including between a man and a boy.

The lobbying against common sense limits is part of a history of SLU promoting liberal ideology over Catholicism, which hosted a drag show and a day dedicated to promoting transgenderism.

YAF also obtained audio of a priest and nun discussing heterodox views on gender and sexuality.

JUST IN: Father Charlie and Sister Corcoran of St. Louis University openly discuss that God maybe telling us something new in regards to the gender spectrum that wasn’t revealed before and how a 5 year old girl identified as a boy pic.twitter.com/mGZRJzbZDi — YAF (@yaf) October 17, 2022

Students at SLU recently told LifeSiteNews that theology classes have pushed leftist views, including that Our Lady of Guadalupe was “something like an imperialist tool used to subjugate the indigenous women of color.”

“Our theology program has a lot of dissenting views on sexual morality and on dogmatic theology,” an anonymous student told LifeSiteNews. “SLU’s campus ministry has made it very clear that they are not trying to uphold the Catholic faith as the one true faith.”

University classes also take a negative view toward the pro-life movement and Christianity, while taking a positive stance on Islam and gender ideology, as ironic as that may be, considering that Islam and the LGBT agenda are themselves in conflict.

LifeSiteNews has been provided with copies of curriculum content which can be viewed in this article.

