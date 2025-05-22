Jesuits in Spain issue prayer to pagan god pachamama for ‘Mother Earth Day’

On March 31, Jesuits in a region of Spain issued a brochure in celebration of 'Mother Earth Day' which featured a prayer to the pagan 'god' pachamama.

(LifeSiteNews) — In celebration of “Mother Earth Day,” a group of Jesuits in Spain issued a prayer to the pagan idol pachamama in direct violation of the First Commandment.

On March 31, the Jesuits of Cantabria, La Rioja, The Basque Country and Navarre, in Spain, issued a brochure in celebration of “Mother Earth Day” which featured a prayer to the pagan “god” pachamama. The Catholic Church infallibly teaches, as affirmed by Sacred Scripture, that prayer to any “god” except the one true God is, in fact, prayer to demonic forces, and thus constitutes a grave violation of the First Commandment.

Specifically, the brochure included the subheading “PRAYER TO MOTHER EARTH,” and featured the following text, which has been translated from Spanish to English:

Mother Earth, teach us to love each other as brothers and to care for you with love. Guide us to give light, to be radiant like the Sun. Pachamama, Pachamama, we come to thank you for all the riches you give us. Receive this offering so that the earth may be good. Thank you Pachamama and good mother.

The constant teaching of the Catholic Church, as affirmed by St. Thomas Aquinas in the Summa Theologiae, is that idolatry is carried out under the “influence of the demons” who offer themselves to the “worship of erring men, giving answers from idols or doing things which to men seemed marvelous.” In support of this teaching, Aquinas points to Sacred Scripture, “whence the Psalmist says (Psalm 95:5): ‘All the gods of the gentiles are devils.'”

This so-called prayer to pachamama follows years after Francis, also a Jesuit, allowed a pachamama idol to be used in ceremony in the Vatican Gardens, an act which caused great scandal among the faithful.

