‘Jesus himself was an unexpected child’: the nativity of Christ at the Supreme Court

(LifeSiteNews) — One day after thousands of pro-life activists rallied at the Supreme Court with hopes of witnessing the beginnings of an end to 49 years of legalized child murder, Christians gathered again in the very same place to celebrate the incarnation of the Son of God.

The live nativity, organized by the Faith and Liberty ministry on Capitol Hill, has been going on for 18 consecutive years. It’s a stunning depiction of the unexpected pregnancy that offered salvation to the entire world. LifeSiteNews’ Social Media Coordinator Nate Stringer has the story.

